Giants take early lead in AUUS Games

There was no time to waste for the favourites as the Association of Uganda University Sports (AUUS) Games kicked off at UCU-Mukono on Sunday.

The games were opened on Sunday evening with fireworks lighting the night sky during a low key event at the Main Grounds. David Katende Ssemakula, the assistant General Secretary of the National Council of Sports was the guest of honour at the games that will show athletes showcase talent in 16 compulsory games.

With Katende calling on teams to play fairly, the competition which had started earlier in the day, was tough on the pitch.

On the opening day of the netball competition, defending champions UCU humiliated Bp Stuart, 115-8 in netball after taking a commanding 64-4 lead at halftime.

Sam Omara and Ivan Ochieng scored for Makerere as they stunned the hosts 2-1 in football.

Although UCU needed an overtime win over Bugema in their opening basketball game, they are expected to go far in the competition with a roster that includes Marvin Okurut, Kevin Kasobya, Jimmy Otim, Ibanda Lwabaaga, Peter Sifuna, Joel Kayiira, who have top league experience.

In football, Sandra Kisakye's second half strike from the spot was enough for UCU to defeat Kyambogo in a tightly contested opener of women's football. UCU sealed the day with another 3-0 win over Kampala University with Bridget Atimago on a hat-trick. Skipper Shadia Nankya was happy with the result not the performance.

“We are happy with the win but we have to correct some mistakes going forward,” Nankya said.

Woodball gold for Kyambogo, Ndejje

The pair of Trevor Oming and Lawrence Mugisha of Kyambogo University took the first gold in woodball winning the stroke doubles with 55 strokes.

The silver medallists from Bp Stuart University, Gilbert Kigango and David Tumwesigye, were a surprise package but it was deserved given their beautiful tee shots and putting.

This left the fancied pair of Robert Kikulwe and Akram Matovu to get bronze despite tying on 56 strokes. The shock of the pack was the experienced Tonny Ssekyeene and Moses Agaba, who finished outside the medal brackets.

As expected, Ndejje University ladies took the first gold medal with Joan Nahurira and Mirembe Sanyu carding 57 strokes, two over par.

Makerere University pair of Rashida Neteese and Mercy Eyoru were good for silver with 62 strokes on a challenging course, while Agatha Auma and Anita Nakyazza settled for bronze, after carding 10 strokes over par.

Results

Volleyball (M): KIU 3-0 MMU

Basketball (M)

UCU 65-33 Gulu

UCU 69-65 Bugema

Kampala 58-64 Ndejje

Makerere 63-69 KU

Basketball (W): Makerere 42-62 Nkumba

Football (M): UCU 0-2 Makerere

Football (W): UCU 1-0 Kyambogo

Netball

Victoria 82-14 MMU

Bp Stuart 12-12 Mubs

Nkumba 44-28 Kyambogo

UCU 115-8 Bp Stuart