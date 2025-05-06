Golden Rwanyombya carries Prisons

While Uganda Prisons had dominated the prestigious Ndejje Open for four consecutive years, Crescent Rwanyombya had been solely a team player. All this changed on Saturday when he won his first individual gold medal in a career spanning nine years since he started playing woodball at Uganda Christian University (UCU, Mukono) in 2016.

Overcome with emotion, Rwanyombya celebrated his unexpected golden achievement even before the team's doubles event.

"I'm truly honoured. This was so unexpected; the competition was incredibly tough. I'm absolutely happy to be a gold medallist," he said.

Carding an impressive 39 strokes in the first round before scoring 43 strokes in the second round, he tallied 82 strokes to beat veteran Onesmus Atamba, who is also the head coach of Ndejje University. Kampala University's Brian Gwaaka finished third.

The 26-year-old civil engineer's season began gloriously, securing the second qualifying spot for the national team at last year's World Cup. Demonstrating his versatility, he has continued this excellent performance in both grass and beach woodball events.

"This is my first senior individual gold medal, I hope it will not be my last,” Rwanyombya said.

Rwanyombya's gold medal propelled Uganda Prisons to their fourth straight Ndejje Open title.

The formidable team of Rwanyombya, Samson Rugongeza, Isaac Ariho, Abednego Okello and Daniel Apita Olima combined for a winning score of 361 strokes, defeating hosts Ndejje University and the star-studded Kampala University.

In just her second major tournament after a break, Uganda Prisons' Denise Nanjeru Pulkeria tied for silver with Christine Birungi (Ministry of Public Service - MoPS), each scoring 97 strokes. However, Birungi was awarded the silver medal based on better fairway scores, contributing to MoPS's gold medal win in the women's team event.

“It feels good to win again,” said Birungi, who returns to the greens after a maternity leave that saw her dropped from the national team last year.

“Winning it on a tie-break is exciting. I’m looking forward to a more competitive season,” she said.

The 2024/25 woodball season will continue until June as the Uganda Woodball Federation (UWbF) aligns its calendar with the government's financial year.

Men's Individual Winners - Ndejje Open

2025: Crescent Rwanyombya (Prisons)

2024: Abednego Okello (Prisons)

2022: Samson Rugongeza (Prisons)

2021: Onesmus Atamba (Ndejje CWC)

2019: Samson Rugongeza (Prisons)

Ndejje Open Team Champions

2025: Prisons (M); MoPS (W)

2024: Prisons (M); Ndejje University (W)

2023: Prisons (M); Ndejje University (W)