Golola: I gave up on Museveni promises

To many athletes, meeting President Museveni was memorable. Some walked away with handsome cash, others drove away in monster cars. But to Moses Golola, it was a forgettable moment which yielded nothing more than empty promises.

Videos and photos went viral of Golola, the most famous sports figure in Uganda standing in fighting distance and posture with Museveni. Golola had just praised Museveni during the 2015-16 presidential campaigns as “a warrior,” “the man who ended fungua mlango (robbery with violence). He knew that “the only man who kicked Joseph Kony out of Uganda” would kick poverty out of his pocket.

Yet Golola was not a petty beggar. He had a plan. He wanted money to establish Golola Talent Academy. According to Golola, the President promised to help. But seven years on, nothing has materialised.

Golola has openly accused a former Principal Private Secretary to the President for failing the arrangement. But even after the official left office three years ago, nothing has yielded in Golola’s favour.

“Mzee yansala,” Golola told the press last week at the launch of his fight with former world boxing champion Kassim Ouma. “I got nothing from meeting Mzee (Museveni). I didn’t even get 100 shillings. I didn’t know it would be such a futile venture…but Mzee wansala.”

Golola has used every media opportunity to vent his frustration about the President’s promise but after realising that changing anything could be as easy as pocketing while naked, he gave up. “I gave up on him and the whole venture after trying so much and getting nothing. And I thank Ugandans for being there for me throughout,” he added, dragging Ouma into the picture.

“I got nothing but I wish Mzee’s kadogo better luck. Ouma is one of the child soldiers who helped Museveni to power. I wish Mzee could give him something for that. He deserves a better life.”

But Golola somehow backtracked on his stance. “Mzee, you have rewarded comedians, music promoters, artists, but fighters have got nothing from you. You can’t be that discriminative. Why do you leave us aside?”