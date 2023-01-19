Golola shows interest in kickboxing presidency

For over 10 years, Moses Golola has been synonymous with kickboxing. His self-marketing antics not only made him the most popular sports personality in Uganda but also had a ripple effect on the sport he has played with more passion than prowess.

But in recent years kickboxing, which in the Golola era overtook boxing as Uganda’s top combat sport, has been rocked by leadership wrangles and is slipping back into its past obscurity.

In March 2022, the National Council of Sports (NCS) revoked the Uganda Kickboxing Federation (UKF) certificate until the stakeholders sort themselves out.

Golola, knocking on the door of retirement, wants to transition into leadership, to control the damage.

“If they cannot lead the federation, let them give it to me,” Golola said on the sidelines of a crisis meeting at Food Court Restaurant on Aponye Mall, Kampala Tuesday.

“I have big dreams for kickboxing leadership. That’s why I started the Pro-Am and Professional Kickboxing Uganda.

“We have served this sport as fighters but now that we are retired we want to serve through leadership. We want to use our contacts to lift the sport,” Golola added.

“We thank those who have held the leadership before. They have done a good job. We forgive those who did wrong and expect them to step aside as their matters are sorted.”

After back and forth deliberations, attendants of the meeting, chose an interim committee comprising two sets: the supreme set made of seven members, above another of six members but without specific positions.

The committee is tasked to: amend the constitution; engage the NCS and organise elections, the latest before the next financial year.

However, Latif Walugembe, a coach who has been the broker between the deregistered federation and NCS, did not welcome the arrangement, arguing it might reverse what has been achieved in the engagement with NCS, the national sports regulator. Nevertheless, the members made him a member of the interim committee, which he neither welcomed nor rejected.

There was also a heated debate on whether Patrick Luyoza should be included on the interim committee.

Luyoza is at the centre of the leadership impasse for, among other reasons, outliving his interim tenure as UKF presidency after Hassan Ssekirime's death in March 2018. He also threatened to sue NCS for revoking the federation certificate.

I FORGIVE YOU

Eddie Gombya, who mobilised the stakeholders for the crisis meet, was the secretary general in the late Ssekirime's executive but his departure, sanctioned by the UKF general assembly, coincided with a steady decline of the sport.

Gombya said it is time to forget the past to save the future of the sport. It is why he emphasised the reconciliation between Golola and veteran referee Paddy Mugoya, aka Kyansi.

Golola accepted Mugoya's apology and promised to withdraw the charges of defamation he had filed against him.



INTERIM COMMITTEE

SET A

Eddie Gombya

Paddy Mugoya

Sadat Yiga

Titus Tugume

Moses Golola

Maxwell Ogwang

Khalid Tamale



SET B

Latif Walugembe

Brenda Masendi

Paul Kirenga

Shakur Bwete

Isma Mutebi