Government preps to receive Hoima Stadium from Suuma

It is intriguing to see what nearly a year of building concrete and mortar can do.

If you visited Hoima in August 2024 and watched cranes and tractors dig into the land along Masindi-Hoima Road in Mparo Division, you would have imagined it would take some effort to bring the place alive.

This reporter had the privilege to witness part of the land clearing. A year later, we visited Hoima again and Summa Construction Limited are according to State Minister for Sports Peter Ogwang, who was also on a quartely visit at the site, "89 percent done" with construction of the stadium that will be used for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

"As of now, the contractor is over performing and it has an implication in terms of government's preparation to take over and we are planning for that with NCS (National Council of Sports). But also challenges in how funds are released as government has processes. I want to thank Ministry of Works which is a consultant for a job well done," Ogwang said.

Multi discipline. The indoor games Mini Arena roof is complete. Inside works on the floor and sitting area are set to start

The works

The roofing of the main stadium - built to Fifa and Caf standards - and indoor mini arena, which was also built to Fiba and FIVB standards, is complete while the run-off water from the hill neighbouring the stadium is channelled to a nearby stream.

The spectaror seats in the main stadium are well-placed while technical benches are set to be installed too. There are lifts to ensure service providers do not lift things like food or drinks along the staircases used by fans, plus two lifts for the PWDs who also have 140 easy access seats for them and a similar amount for their caretakers.

Floodlight installation has started while other ammenities like the Presidential Suite, media tribune (100 seats) and press conference (50 seats) rooms, dressing rooms, massage, ice baths, and sauna rooms, cafeteria areas, VIP (750 seats) and VVIP lounges, four medical rooms for spectators, and 12 skyboxes - are all but set with just floor finishes and furniture setting to do.

"Caf has specifications like a VIP lounge of about 1,000 square metres for a stadium of 20,000 fans. So, this also explains why we will have to expand (Mandela National Stadium) Namboole for Afcon 2027," Ogwang said.

Testing. State Minister for Sports Peter Ogwang juggles the ball on the newly laid grass

The turnstiles to allow for access during matchdays are fixed, security cameras fitted, and the LED lights are fixed in the main stadium in the area that separates the upper sitting area from the lower one, while the outside parking can accommodate about 730 cars and the moon-shaped basement one can take 270 cars.

The air handling areas plus electrical and mechanical installations have been fixed too and the stadium will have a fire suppression system that uses powder.

"We cannot use water because once the fire is put out, then all the equipment will also be spoilt," said NCS chairperson Ambrose Tashobya, who was flanked by their assistant general secretary (administration) Joseph Oluga.

The stadium, constructed by 1,067 personnel including 732 nationals and 69 from Rwanda, has six backup generators with sound proof insulators to ensure the noise is manageable just about to be fitted.

All things plus the scoreboard, fire alarm, light automation system, and public announcement system will be run in the venue operation centre (VOC) which will be fitted with 12 screens.

The 25mx12.5m swimming pool is fitted and filled woth water. The football training pitch has its grass planted while work on the athletics tracks on both pitches have started.

The multi-sport mini arena ceiling is 12.5m high. It has 2,000 seats, 200 retractable seats to create space for two courts in case two teams want to train.

Well laid. The sitting area in the main stadium.

It also air conditioned and has media and VIP areas but can also be used for fashion nights as its sound can be insulated inside the arena.

Summa has procured almost 95 percent of the required things although, according to project manager Murat Altun from Summa, traffic flow issues in Eldoret Kenya have held up 22 containers. These should be here in two weeks.

Call to action

"See how much we have invested and the kind of work Summa has put in. I mean, failure to maintain this kind of facility should be a benchmark for sacking people," Ogwang said.

"However, we are also trying our best not to have a white elephant here after Afcon. That is why we have put up commercial spaces for banks, offices, and shops to collect non-taxable revenue that will go into maintaining the stadium.

"We will also have the best restaurant, gym, and physio spaces in the whole of Bunyoro here. They will be under independent management and accessible all year-long.

Ogwang also encouraged sports federations to find activities that will put the facilities under utilization but also promised government support in pushing for more continental and international matches.

"As a Minister for Sports, I had to push for multi-purpose stadiums because if we pushed for just one discipline, then other sports would also be demanding for facilities.

"Just look at how rugby enjoyed Namboole (during the Africa Cup in July) with eight teams. Now, we are challenging ourselves to go for the Challenger Series."

Sticking issues

Also importantly, other issues like roads leading to the stadium and the accommodation in Hoima remain sticking issues.

"Additional scopes of work will be done by other line ministries. For example we needed a direct line of power and the Ministry of Energy is already working with the contractor that will do that.

"We chair an inter-ministerial committee and it also looks at these additional works like the access road coming from that Masindi Road to the stadium, which will be handled by Ministry of Works.

"Also remember that this stadium needs 20,000 fans and there is an Airport in this region too. Things like better roads, the local leadership says, will help with bringing fans.

Deep in discussion. NCS chairperson Ambrose Tashobya and Hoima City Stadium Project Manager from Summa Murat Altun share thoughts just above the outside training pitch.



"The Prime Minister has been requested by the President to handle some meetings with the business community, including those in this region, to see that some of them make investments in the hotel area.

"I am appealing to the people of Bunyoro and assuring them that it will be funny for teams and fans to come and watch games here then fly or drive back to Kampala for accommodation," Ogwang said as he emphasized that the Airport was a major factor in considering Hoima for a stadium other than areas like "Jinja, Gulu, Mbarara, and Mbale whose business community would not need convincing to invest in hotel infrastructure."

In the second quarter of the current financial year, the Minister expects government to release funds to UPDF for construction of training pitches at Masindi Municipal Stadium, Hoima Booma Grounds, and Sir Tito Winy SS.

Project: Hoima City Stadium

Scope: Main stadium with running track (20,000 seater), indoor mini arena (2,000 seater), 25mx12.5m swimming pool, outdoor training pitch and track, 2 basketball courts, 2 volleyball courts

Commencement date: September 1, 2025

Official end date: February 28, 2026

Total area: 16.8 hectares