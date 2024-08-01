Government stakes Shs100m for Olympic gold

PARIS, FRANCE. The government of Uganda has staked Shs100m as a reward for an athlete who wins a gold medal during the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Sports minister Peter Ogwang made the revelation during his visit to the Team Uganda camp at the Games’ Village on Wednesday.

“The winner of the gold medal at these Olympic Games will get Shs100m. Previously, if you remember the tournaments in Birmingham, the winner got Shs50m,” said Ogwang after a two-hour interaction with athletes and team officials.

Part of the meeting had Uganda’s trio Peruth Chemutai, Joshua Cheptegei and Jacob Kiplimo. They shared four medals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in Japan.

But, this is the first of a kind in recent times or all history that the government stakes significant money for an Olympic medal.

“In all this we are trying to encourage our children to do well, those who are participating, those who want to get into the sports will also be appreciating what we are doing as government,” Ogwang remarked.

After the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in England two years ago, President Yoweri Museveni rewarded medalists with cash awards worth Shs190m for five medals. Gold medalists; marathoner Victor Kiplangat got Shs50m, 5000m and 10000m champion Jacob Kiplimo pocketed Shs100m.

“And then the winner of the silver medal will get Shs50m. Previously at the Commonwealth Games, it was Shs30m. Then the winner of the bronze medal here will get Shs30m. Previously, it was Shs10m,” said Ogwang.

“Gone are the days when sports used to be seen as leisure. Today, sports are a source of income, a source of employment. That’s why now you see the Kiplimos, Cheptegeis. They no longer run for leisure so that’s why,” he added.

In recent interactions with athletes, President Museveni has not been shy about stating that his government’s priority is on the African Games, Olympics and Commonwealth Games.

During his welcome luncheon after the Birmingham show in October 2022, Museveni gifted varying teams including cricket, rugby and netball as well as individual athletes nearly Shs300m. He could part away with more should the contingent in Paris deliver.

Whereas rower Kathleen Noble and swimmer Gloria Muzito have completed, the chance for that government Olympic medal prize money falls to 22 athletes beginning with Jesse Ssengonzi who lines up in the men’s 100m butterfly Heats at the París La Défense Arena tomorrow.

Then 21 track and field competitors will take their chances beginning Friday evening. The main focus will be on the men’s 10000m final where Cheptegei is attempting to win the gold medal inside the Stade de France.

The reigning Olympic 5000m champion Cheptegei will have the company of two-time reigning world cross-country champion Kiplimo and youngster Martin Kiprotich.

However, athletes have consistently vouched for their stipends to be cleared by the government. Museveni in the past announced a monthly stipend of Shs5m for gold, Shs3m for silver and Shs1m for bronze for medalists from major championships.

“It is true we have been having a backlog of a stipend which we thought it wise that as a ministry responsible. Recently we had a meeting with Mama (Education and Sports Minister First Lady Janet Museveni) and a team from finance and I want to confirm that the senior minister has written, asking for additional resources so that we deal with handling the matters of stipends. We clear the backlog so that our children are happy,” added Ogwang.

Ogwang further stated that the commissioning of the Teryet High Altitude Centre in Kapchorwa will be on September 7.

PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS - TEAM UGANDA SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, AUG 2 - DAY 10

10.06am: Kathleen Noble (Rowing - Women’s Single Sculls Final E)

12pm: Jesse Ssengonzi (Swimming - Men’s 100m Butterfly Heats)

7.10pm: Joy Cheptoyek, Esther Chebet, Belinda Chemutai (Athletics - Women’s 5000m Heats)

8.45pm: Halimah Nakaayi (Athletics - Women’s 800m Heats)

10:20pm: Joshua Cheptegei, Jacob Kiplimo, Martin Kiprotich (Athletics - Men’s 10000m Final)

SATURDAY, AUG 3 - DAY 11

12pm: Charles Kagimu (Cycling - Men’s Individual Road Race)

12.20pm: Athletics - Women’s 800m Repechage

SUNDAY, AUG 4 - DAY 12

11.50am: Peruth Chemutai (Athletics - Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Heats)

10.10pm: Athletics - Women’s 800m Semi Final Heats

PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS - PRIZE MONEY

UGANDA GOV’T MEDAL PRIZE STRUCTURE

Gold Medal: Shs100m

Silver Medal: Shs50m

Bronze Medal: Shs10m

BIRMINGHAM COMMONWEALTH GAMES

UGANDA’S MEDALS

Marathon Gold: Victor Kiplangat (Shs50m)

10000m Gold: Jacob Kiplimo (Shs50m)

5000m Gold: Jacob Kiplimo (Shs50m)

3000m Steeplechase Bronze: Peruth Chemutai (Shs20m)

Light flyweight Bronze: Teddy Nakimuli (Shs20m)

TEAM REWARDS

Africa T20 Cup win (Cricket Cranes: Shs20m)

Africa 7s / Bowl trophy @ Sevens WC (Rugby Cranes: Shs20m)

5th @ Commonwealth Games (She Cranes: Shs20m)

UGANDA’S MEDALS AT OLYMPICS

1968 Mexico City: Eridadi Mukwanga (Bantamweight Silver)

1968 Mexico City: Leo Rwabwogo (Flyweight Bronze)

1972 Munich: John Akii-Bua (400m Hurdles Gold)

1972 Munich: Leo Rwabwogo (Flyweight Silver)

1980 Moscow: John Mugabi (Welterweight Silver)

1996 Atlanta: Davis Kamoga (400m Bronze)

2012 London: Stephen Kiprotich (Marathon Gold)

2020 Tokyo: Joshua Cheptegei (10000m Silver)

2020 Tokyo: Jacob Kiplimo (10000m Bronze)

2020 Tokyo: Peruth Chemutai (3000m Steeplechase Gold)