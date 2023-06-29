Govt distributes 8,000 balls to promote grassroot sports

Peter Ogwang, the Minister of State for Education and Sports, officially launched the distribution of balls for community mobilisation on Thursday at the Copper Chimney Restaurant in Lugogo.

The event marked a significant step towards the government's vision of "Education and Sports for All," aiming to enhance the quality of education and promote sports at the grassroots level.

While numerous projects have been implemented to enhance the academic aspect of education, there has been a growing concern among education and sports stakeholders about the limited budget allocation for physical education, sports, and co-curricular programs. These programs play a vital role in the holistic development of individuals.

To address this issue, the government took a deliberate initiative to provide sports equipment to all districts, municipalities, and divisions across the country.

A total of 136 districts, 31 municipalities, and 25 divisions in 11 cities were included in the initial distribution. Each district and municipality received 30 footballs and 15 rubber netballs, while the city divisions were allocated 30 footballs and 14 netballs.

"The provision of this equipment signifies the government's endeavour to enhance accessibility and improve the quality of sports services offered to all Ugandans. I call upon all local governments to extend utmost support to Sports Officers, enabling them to effectively carry out their responsibilities and reach out to all communities within their jurisdiction," Ogwang said.

The Ministry of Education and Sports recognises the need for additional budget support from the government to further enhance grassroots sports development. Private sector organisations and individuals with a passion for sports are also encouraged to collaborate with the government, as the responsibility for creating a healthy and productive nation rests on everyone's shoulders.

“Investing in sports has proven to yield substantial returns for those interested in the sector. Uganda is blessed with abundant natural talent across a wide range of sports, extending beyond the conventional school and higher education systems. By tapping into this wealth of talent, we have the potential to unlock exceptional opportunities for growth and success in the realm of sports," he added.

Big step

Addressing the challenges of high-priced sports equipment, Ogwang revealed ongoing discussions with the Ministry of Finance and the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) regarding tax issues.

While acknowledging the government's need to generate revenue for national development, he expressed the importance of finding a middle ground where sports can thrive without burdening the sector with excessive taxes.

The procurement of 6,000 footballs and 2,000 netballs required an investment of Shs300m.

Mustapha Nsubuga, the President of the National Sports Officers Association, received the balls on behalf of community sports development.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Nsubuga commended the Ministry's commitment to promoting sports at the grassroots.

“This presents an excellent opportunity to foster the development of sports at the grassroots level, which has been neglected for some time. It signifies a significant step forward in providing equal prospects for individuals in all communities to engage in sports activities," Nsubuga said.