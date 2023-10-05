Govt moots plan to tax betting firms to create sports fund

Government is mooting a plan to tax and take a share of the monies that betting and lottery companies reap from gambling activities done in Uganda, a move intended to among other things, to expand the country’s sports resource envelope.

In a sketchy idea floated before Parliament on Tuesday afternoon as he chaired plenary, the Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa told lawmakers he had on Monday engaged officials at the ministry of finance to scrutinize the idea before higher gear could be engaged on the same.

In rather specific terms, Tayebwa revealed that the idea came to mind after he had a side chat with officials with Kenya’s sports sector who shared the said idea reasoning that it provided solid resource revenue or funds that reaped from betting companies and then ploughed back into the development of the sports sector.

He reasoned that once embraced, Uganda would better her chances on delivering on vital infrastructure required for the successful hosting of the 20027 African Cup of Nations together with her counterparts in Kenya and Tanzania.

"Colleagues, I made a commitment on behalf of the country in terms of the financing of all the required items and facilities for Afcon. So we shall work together very closely with the committee of Education and Sports. We are going to ensure that indeed that money is provided,” Tayebwa said as MPs reacted to the government's resolution of parliament to pay tribute to the successful East Africa Pamoja Bid for hosting Afcon.

"When we were interacting with the minister for sports from Kenya, he told him he is sorted [because] every year he is assured of KShs15, that is over $100m or over Shs370b from a tax they put on betting and lottery. This is an area where other people in other countries have targeted to develop their sports sector,” he added.

Without revealing names, Tayebwa told parliament that he had already engaged officials at the ministry of finance to assess the proposal for consideration as one of the ways expanding Uganda’s already strained resource envelop for sport development in the country.

“So yesterday [Monday] I had a chat with the director of economic monitoring in the ministry of finance to look at that issue and how other countries are doing it so that we don't only beg. [Sports betting] companies make billions out of our children including [siphoning] even [their] school fees [in betting stakes],” Tayebwa stated.

The suggestion from Tayebwa comes just months after Parliament processed and passed a string of Tax Bills that will purposely define the government's tax approach in the current Financial Year. Chief among these was the Lotteries and Gaming Amendment Bill, 2023 that was in June assented to by President Museveni.

In the said legislation, the government imposed a levy of a 30 per cent tax on every total amount won by someone who stakes a win in Sports Betting.

In the course of processing and enacting this specific legislation, the government through the ministry of finance reasoned that the said 30 per cent tax levy was meant to discourage Ugandans from indulging in the said activity.

When he took to the mic to respond to concerns raised by MPs on Uganda’s readiness and or preparations for the hosting of the Afcon, the State Minister of Sports Peter Ogwang seconded Mr Tayebwa’s suggestion. He reasoned that this would accelerate government’s plans for the development of the sports sector.

“Can we walk the talk. When the time for appropriation comes, can you give me the money? Most times we tend to talk but when the times for giving money comes, priorities get lost,” Ogwang said.

He then suggested saying that “We need to look at how do we get a sports fund. We need to look at how get to tax these betting companies like it is happening in Kenya. This will help us get us money to develop infrastructure across the country. That is all,” Ogwang told his counterparts in Parliament early this week.

The expected process

If the plan is embraced or taken up by government, it is suspected that experts on tax, betting and other related matters would be drawn from the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) such as URA, Lotteries and Gaming Board would come together polish the idea. In the course of doing so, these experts would then embark on a benchmarking process, particularly in countries that have already enacted the law.