Grand Open rolls off pool season

The new season of the Pool Association of Uganda (PAU) queued off Friday with the return of the third edition of the PAU Grand Open at Cas Bar and Restaurant in Kansanga.

Weeks after the duo of Ibrahim Sejjemba and Caesar Chandiga played in the lucrative World Heyball Masters Championship in Qinhuangdo, Hebei, China, the new season will commence with the PAU Grand Open, which will attract ranking points and cash prizes for winners.

First played in 2021 at Pot It in Najjanankumbi when Mansoor Bwanika and Rashida Mutesi won the inaugural event, the event moved to Seeta las year and will now take place in Kansanga, the venue that hosted the Pool King/Queen championship last year.

Although Kenneth Odong won the men's title last year amidst pomp, no one has been able to dethrone Mutesi, who returns to defend her title.

The three-day tournament will feature the top 138 men and 32 women in a single-elimination format including Tanzanian players from Snipers Pool Club in Tanzania. The foreign contingent that arrived via Mutukula boarder includes; Abdallah Hussein, Mussa Mkwega, Paul Issaya, Innocent Sammy, Salim Yusuf Beano, Jackson Steven and Jackline Tido.

The total cash prize on offer is a combined Shs6.2m with the men's winner taking Shs2m and the women's champion Shs1m.

"This is an important tournament because it carries ranking points. We are creating more playing opportunities for our players while promoting the game in the country," Peter Kyobe, the PAU publicist, said.

Although the 2023 season has only just begun, Kyobe said the PAU Grand Open provides an ideal opportunity for players to bank early points.

Daily Monitor understand that this is going to be a busier year with discussions proving to be positive with Nile Breweries for the re-introduction of the prestigious National Open.

Whereas the women title has a narrow list of potential winners including Mutesi, her sister Lukia Nayiga, their top challenger Sheila Ankah and the only National Open champion Ritah Nimusiima, the men’s title is wide open.

Sejjemba and Chandiga will be hot favourites to win but the challenge has been stiff recently. Sejjemba should hope for a good form as the likes of steady Habib Ssebuguzi, Simon Lubuulwa and Bwanika, will not go down without a fight.

There will be surprises too. Last year, unseeded William Yiga almost shot himself into the final before finishing in the top eight.

PAU Grand Open

At Cas Bar, Kansaga

April 28-30, 2023

PRIZES:

MEN:

Winner: Shs2m

First runners-up: Shs1m

Second runners-up: Shs500,000

Fourth: Shs250,000

5-8 place Shs100,000

Women

Winner: Shs1m

First runners-up: Shs500,000

Second runners-up: Shs250,000

Fourth: Shs130,000

5-8 place: Shs50,000

