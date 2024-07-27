Grand Paris show welcomes Uganda for 17th Olympics

The Paris 2024 Olympics competitions began on Wednesday with activity in football and rugby 7s competitions.

Uganda waited until after Friday’s opening ceremony for their first competitor - rower Kathleen Noble.

The US-based athlete will engage the water waves in the women’s single sculls Heats at the National Olympic Nautical Stadium of Île-de-France in Vaires-sur-Marne.

Noble, along with three others will be in the Team Uganda group which will sail in boats during a unique Olympics opening ceremony this evening along River Seine in the heart of the French capital.

Cyclist Charles Kagimu and swimmer Gloria Muzito jointly held the national flag as the boat sailed in a colourful parade along the Seine. “I feel quite excited and good,” said Kagimu, who is set to be Uganda’s third cyclist in Olympic history.

Behind him and Muzito will be swimmer Jesse Ssengonzi, Noble and Team Uganda officials.

These include sports minister Hon. Peter Ogwang, National Council of Sports’ general secretary Dr. Patrick Ogwel, Uganda Olympic Committee’s president Dr. Donald Rukare, chef de mission Moses Mwase, general secretary Beatrice Ayikoru, administrator Elijah Njawuzi among others.

The Olympics opening ceremonies have previously been held inside stadiums, limiting numbers but along the Seine, quays became spectator stands, and about 600000 people will take over the banks.

There were 206 nations represented in the parade of about 6km and they passed “under historic bridges and by iconic landmarks, such as the Notre-Dame and the Louvre, as well as some Games venues, including the Esplanade des Invalides and the Grand Palais,” according to a statement by the organisers.

“Grouped on the boats with their national teams, the athletes ultimately arrived opposite the Trocadero - the esplanade across from the Eiffel Tower - where the official protocols were carried out, the Olympic cauldron lit, and the Paris 2024 Games officially declared open,” it added.

Uganda has a contingent of 25 competitors and the country is taking part at the Olympics for a 17th time since debut at Melbourne 1956 Games in Australia.

Organisers have spent three years for this occasion and French President Emmanuel Macron is set to open the Games in company of International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach.

The last Olympics in Japanese capital Tokyo happened at a time when the globe was least free in this fast-paced 21st century.

Restrictions to movements and access to athletes relegated nearly all to television to capture the world’s best athletes compete at the Tokyo 2020 Games three years ago.

The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic is still felt in uneven proportions but normalcy is back. “We are ready and we will be ready throughout the Games,” said President Macron.

Paris last hosted the Olympics a century ago and they are not leaving anything to chance. Some 80 giant screens have been set around the city to watch the ceremony while about 1.5 billion people will view it on television.

TEAM UGANDA TO PARIS 2024 GAMES

Athletics: Tarsis Orogot (200m), Tom Dradriga (800m), Oscar Chelimo (5000m), Jacob Kiplimo (5000m & 10000m), Joshua Cheptegei (5000m & 10000m), Martin Magengo Kiprotich (10000m), Leonard Chemutai (3000m steeplechase), Victor Kiplangat, Stephen Kissa and Andrew Rotich Kwemoi (All Marathon), Halimah Nakaayi (800m), Winnie Nanyondo (1500m), Sarah Chelangat (5000m & 10000m), Joy Cheptoyek (5000m & 10000m), Belinda Chemutai & Esther Chebet (5000m), Annet Chemengich Chelangat (10000m), Peruth Chemutai (3000m steeplechase), Stella Chesang, Mercyline Chelangat, and Rebecca Chelangat (All Marathon)

Cycling: Charles Kagimu (Men’s Road Race)

Rowing: Kathleen Grace Noble (Women’s Single Sculls)

Swimming: Gloria Muzito (100m Freestyle), Jesse Ssengonzi (100m Butterfly)

TEAM UGANDA COACHES

Cycling: Ssaka Bukenya (tentative)

Rowing: Prof. James Martinez, Batenda Nakisozi

Swimming: Tony Kasujja

Athletics: Benjamin Njia, Peter Chelangat, Grace Chesang, Faustino Kiwa, Paul Okello, Adrianus Ruiter

UGANDA’S MEDALS AT OLYMPICS

1968 Mexico City: Eridadi Mukwanga (Bantamweight Silver)

1968 Mexico City: Leo Rwabwogo (Flyweight Bronze)

1972 Munich: John Akii-Bua (400m Hurdles Gold)

1972 Munich: Leo Rwabwogo (Flyweight Silver)

1980 Moscow: John Mugabi (Welterweight Silver)

1996 Atlanta: Davis Kamoga (400m Bronze)

2012 London: Stephen Kiprotich (Marathon Gold)

2020 Tokyo: Joshua Cheptegei (10000m Silver)

2020 Tokyo: Jacob Kiplimo (10000m Bronze)

2020 Tokyo: Peruth Chemutai (3000m Steeplechase Gold)