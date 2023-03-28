Greenhill complete schools double

Hosts Greenhill Academy did just enough to win their seventh Uganda Swimming Federation Inter-Secondary Schools Championship during the competition's eighth edition on Saturday.

The triumph came just a fortnight after their win in the Inter-Primary Schools Gala but added to the debate that these championships should recognize more of qualitative efforts (medals) than schools with large numbers (points).

Also when the perfomance of swimmers who are attached to clubs is compared to those who are not, it is clear that coaching in schools has to improve greatly.

Even though just 297 points separated Greenhill and second-placed Seroma Christian High School, the champions' were dominant in this competition that was sponsored by Elite Swim and Gym.

The competition which was swum in three age groups (12-13 years, 14-15 and 16 and over) attracted 12 schools, including last year's hosts from Mbale, Nabumali High School whose coach Joshua Kutosi was proud of the improved performance and their ability to make it to the event.

Greenhill mostly banked on the performances of Sonia Mwere, 13, Karla Mugisha, 17, and Esther Atoo, 19, among the girls plus boys; Joshua Mandre, Nathaniel Kagina, both 13, and Namanya Ampaire, 18, to bag 36 gold, 10 silver and eight bronze medals.

Ampaire is "concentrating more on books than swimming this year" but managed to work the home crowd and make it his show by winning six golds in the most competitive age group.

Their medal haul was followed by Lubiri High School (1,066 points). But in the overall standings, Lubiri finished behind Mukono-based Seroma which was powered in performance by 13 year old Eriana Nabiryo and 16 year old Ian Aziku, Bwebajja-based Elite High School (1,173 points) led by Bilquis Nabukenya, 14, and Zaitun Tomusange, 16 - and Seeta High Green Campus (1,164) propelled by Alfred Kivumbi.

Lubiri had Michael Mukiibi, 17, Akram Lubega, 14, plus female swimmers Rahmah Nakasule Nahiyyah Busuulwa, both 14, and Melva Nandugwa, 13, bag the bulk of their 21 gold, 10 silver and eight bronze medals.

Most of the other schools relied on a couple of individuals to put points on board. Vienna College had Freda Luzinda Nakafu, 17, and Simona Kaggugube, 13, post most of their points.

St. Mary's College Kisubi (Smack) was carried on the shoulders of brothers Kevin Rugaaju, 17, and Ryan Barungi, 13, while King's College Budo and Acorns International were led by Schwarzkopf Thembo and Glory Upendo respectively.