Greenhill show relay prowess in Primary Schools swimming

Greenhill Academy, Kibuli captains Elijah Wamala and Carlyn Nabiryo believe "resilience" got them through "a tougher than usual" Uganda Swimming Federation (USF) Primary Schools Gala that their school hosted on Saturday.

They accumulated 1,243.5 points - 427 more than second placed Kampala Junior Academy (KJA) while Pax Junior School made the podium with 672.5 points at a championship that attracted 18 schools - 10 more than last year after the Covid-19 lockdown.

KJA dominated the individual races, getting 13 of their 14 gold medals. Greenhill had 17 golds but eight of them were from relays.

Another impressive performance came from Brain Buttons which had six swimmers but had 12 gold, two silver and two bronze medals to accompany their 364 points that earned them a 10th placed finish. They placed third in collecting gold.

"Most of the swimmers we have relied on years left for secondary school so it was tough," Nabiryo, who came third in the 11-12 years age group with 70 points - eight behind teammate Yeta Magola and 20 behind Tree Shade's Karen Mwangi, who won all her five individual races.

Best individuals

Despite winning all his four individual races, Wamala paid for not taking part in the 50m breaststroke, by surrendering the top position of this age group in the boys' category to Jeremiah Magera of Acorns International School.

For the 10 year old boys, KJA's Benaiah Lutaaya (86 points), Hill Preparatory's Jordan Musoke (76) and Pax's Sam Walton (67) dominated while the latter's teammate Daniela Munguci (86), Greenhill's Mikaela Sekanoni (82) and Hillside Naalya's Chloe Nazziwa (56) enjoyed a good rivalry.

KJA teammates Nisha Najjuma (88) and Liora Lumu Kengonzi (64) combined to fend off the efforts of Hill Preparatory's Alba Ihunde (62) for the nine year old girls while Brain Buttons' Makeen Kajumbi (90) was extremely dominant for his male colleagues.

Benekiah Lutaaya (72) also showed eight year old rivals Mohammed Salit (Greenhill, 60) and Seth Kabogoza (51), of Tree Shade, that he was in much better shape while the girls' category here was a competition of individuals from the debuting schools; Mushira Nabatanzi (Brain Buttons, 72), Jamillah Tusiime (Tal Islamic, 62) and Pax's Audrey Nyonyintono.

Tusiime's sister Raani Asiimwe was the best performing six year old in the seven and under age group but missed the podium for this category as Kampala Parents School's Jordanah Kemigisha (72), Mercy Christian School's Adams Aya (55) and Brain Buttons' Husnah Kajumbi (53) had more points.

Hillside was back to the best individual's podium as Austin Wanyama (56) beat seven year old age mates Elijah Sseguja (Greenhill, 54) and Abraham Munabi (Pax, 46) among others.

Ranking system

The medal performances of schools with small numbers like Brain Button, St. Catherine, Tal, Tree Shade and Mercy among others will provoke debate on whether the rankings have to change to a medal tally from a points-based system that rewards teams with bigger numbers but also with a lot of average performers.

The current system and leniency in serving disqualifications seem to also be the motivation behind some overzealous coaches who fielded a couple of swimmers that could hardly cross from one end to another or show proper technique especially in butterfly.