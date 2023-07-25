Gumikiriza dominates Mukono qualifiers

Alfred ‘Black Sheep’ Gumikiriza displayed his might at the Black Sheep Pool Arena in Mukono during the Nile Special National Open qualifiers on Friday night.

The 2012 National Open champion showed no signs of slowing down as he secured his spot in the regional qualifiers with ease.

Gumikiriza's impressive performance began with a dominant 4-0 victory over local mechanic Lawrence Kagolo before sealing his qualification with a comprehensive victory over veteran player Collin Katunga.

Expressing his mindset during the qualifiers, Gumikiriza emphasised that he took each opponent seriously and did not take anything for granted. The Akaanya team player coach aims to go all the way.

“You cannot take anything for granted in the qualifiers. Like I always do, I had to take every opponent seriously. Now the target is to go through the qualifiers and go to Lugogo,” said Gumikiriza, who played in the qualifiers for the first time in more than a decade. A battle with cancer in 2020, saw Gumikiriza drop out of the top seeded players.

As the newly-appointed national team coach, he is eager to make a mark both on the coaching front and as a player.

The Black Sheep Pool Arena witnessed a full house during the competition, with former Samia Bugwe North MP Gideon Onyango in attendance before he suffered a second round elimination.

It would be seed 13 Allan Kayiwa, and unseeded players Najib Matovu (formerly with Mukono Giants) and Shaban Waibi all joining Gumikiriza in qualifying for the regional stage of the tournament.

Of note is Kayiwa, a pool attendant at the arena, who displayed formidable form, losing only one frame throughout the qualification process. His determination to secure a place in the Lugogo event is palpable as he looks forward to facing tougher competition in the regional qualifiers.

“The real business is at the regionals but I am more than determined to go to Lugogo,” Kayiwa said.

The upcoming regional qualifiers in Mukono promise an exciting showdown, with only three coveted spots available for the region.

The competition will be fierce, with big names like former winner Jonan Turigye, Mukono's self-proclaimed seed one Willy Yiga, and talented players like Ronald 'kamwanyi' Akampurira all vying for a place in the main event. The national finals will be held on November 11 at Lugogo Indoor Stadium.

Ahead of the grand finale, the field needs to be whittled down to 120 men’s players from 320 mini qualifying centres, who will join the top-ranked eight players. 32 women will bid to qualify for the finals.

The winners in each gender will be rewarded with a brand new car, courtesy of Nile Special’s Shs400m sponsorship, while cash prizes totaling Shs37.6m will be distributed among the top performing players.

Nile Special National Open qualifiers

Selected results

Black Sheep Arena - Mukono: Alfred Gumikiriza, Shaban Waibi, Allan Kayiwa & Najib Matovu.

Urban Bar - Nansana: Elisha Kiwanuka, Angel Balinda, Lukas Buma and Alex Okiror

Recess Bar - Wantoni: John Kalema, Jackson Twegire, Moses Kiyamba and Ronnie Mayanja.

Club Icon- Nansana: Adam Otunnu, Twaha Kiwalabye, James Kawooya and Solomon Kyome.

New World - Mubende: Francis Kamuhanda, Shaffique Mugume, Fred Ayebazibwe and John Tumu.

Akaanya - Luzira: Eric Nagaba, Eddie Kawuki, Ronnie Waliggo and Morgan Malinga.

Texas Pub - Kiboga: Samuel Wamala, Joshua Busobozi, Henry Bogere and Badru Ssebakooza.

EXPLAINER

Mini qualifiers, which end next weekend, will be played in eight mini centres in each region. There are 40 regions in 52 districts. Each mini centre qualifies four players to the region.

In the regionals, 32 players will face off for the final three slots to the nationals.

128 men and 32 women players will play at the nationals in Lugogo.

All group matches at the finals are race to five and the knockouts will be race to nine.

Already qualified

Men: Ibrahim Kayanja, Kenneth Odong, Glorious Ssenyonjo, Mansoor Bwanika, Habib Sebuguzi, Joseph Kasozi and Yudah Ssembuusi.