Gwaaka sets new beach woodball record

Still healing from a failed attempt to qualify on the national team squad to the World Cup later this year, Brian Gwaaka set a new beach woodball record at Bunjakko Beach in Mpigi District on Sunday.

Now firmly leading the MVP rankings, Gwaka completed the swift 12-fairway Bunjakko course with a total of 35 strokes to break Bridge Byamukama's record of set in 2017 at Spennah Beach (now Coco Beach).

This marks a milestone for Gwaaka, a player of Kampala International University, who leads the rankings with 50 points ahead of Akram Matovu and Gilles Amanyire.

According to Gwaaka, his goal isn't to fight for trials but to emerge as MVP and directly qualify on next year's national team.

“I gave myself an entire week of training. After failing to qualify for the World Cup, I revised my weak areas, especially ball setting. I finished third in the President's Cup and now the second beach circuit,” he said.

The men's competition was so intense that even the second-placed Simon Peter Otim and Bridge Byamukama were separated by a tie-break.

Otim and Byamukama tied on 39 strokes.

Byamukama, a water engineer, who is funded by Tomosi's Farm in Kiruhura, hasn't been active recently but is looking at the new partnership to improve.

"Since last December when I started working in Kiruhura I haven't been able to participate fully because of the distance and work issues. But I am now back and want to keep winning," Byamukama said.

Mukoova eyes MVP gong

Joan Mukoova, who has never been awarded as the MVP has eyes on winning the gong from the woodball federation and the Uganda Sports Press Association.

Having carded 49 to win the women singles category on Sunday, Mukoova is leading the MVP rankings.

“I was poor when the season started but now my fitness is back. I want to be MVP at Uspa and the federation,” she said.

Mukoova, who was MVP in 2021 but with the ceremony deferred, is the only player for Eminents with the rest of her teammates unable to attend due to work issues.

Bank of Uganda shines

After being appointed the new national team manager, Bank of Uganda’s Josephine Nantongo’s winning touch returned with a bronze in the corporates while her teammate William Osire, was three strokes shy of men's winner Jackson Masiga of Kisubi.