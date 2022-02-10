Gymnastics in race against time for 2024 Olympics

Harriet Ayaa is aiming at re-aligning the growth of the Gymnastics Association of Uganda.

Ayaa, a former national high jumper and She Cranes goalkeeper, assumed the role in 2019 replacing Immaculate Nalwadda.

She has brought in a raft of changes in the sport, including hosting an elementary coach/judges course, with an aim of recruiting at least 5,000 gymnasts from each of the four regional associations. But that’s the start of the changes she is establishing.

Ayaa, who has extensive sports administration knowledge, aims at creating programmes for athletes of all abilities.

During the annual general assembly held at Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) in Lugogo over the weekend, Ayaa stressed that they will start with enabling clubs to include non-competitive programmes, including those for community recreation and schools.

“Everyone can come in and participate — if not at a high level, they can come in and have enjoyment,” Ayaa said.

Ayaa wants the sport to take strong roots in the community at the moment but Ayaa’s focus at the moment is to re-align the constitution to the requirements of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG).

Like most sports, the gymnastic association has seen some struggles such as lack of office space, equipment and funding, Ayaa says they have pushed forward.

World Gymnaestrada

Ayaa wants to see Uganda present a team to perform gymnastics — also known as “gymnaestrada” — which is an exhibition event open to all levels.

World Gymnaestrada happens every four years, with the next one scheduled to run from August 6 to 12 in Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

For the start, he is focused on having more clubs that can compete favourably in Inter-club, inter-district, inter regions then national and international competitions. The association now has 10 registered clubs.

The focus should be on the major world events.

Donald Rukare, the UOC president promised to provide a favourable platform to have up to eight games at the Paris Olympics.

Uganda presented four games (athletics, swimming, boxing, and rowing).

But Uganda is behind schedule as the 2022 World Championships in Liverpool, which will form the first qualifying event, will come very early for Uganda. But most of the places for the Paris 2023 team and individual competitions will be at stake one year later, at the 2023 World Championships in Antwerp.

The final opportunities for Olympic qualification are due to come in the 2023-2024 Apparatus World Cup Series and the 2024 Continental Championships.