Hard-hitters are on market

It is every player’s dream to play in the professional ranks and get paid but most players from Uganda have not had the required preparation for the demands that come with being a professional.

Kenyan coach Paul Bitok highlights discipline, hard work and staying focused as the most important aspects for a player out there.

While some get the opportunities and fail to capitalize, others play in positions that are not on demand in the paying ranks.

It is receiver-attackers and opposites getting most of the opportunities out there. The hard-hitters are not many on the market and Europe as well as Asian teams are always on the look out for emerging players who can be turned into scoring machines.

Bitok, who is behind getting deals for the Ugandan players, says there are just a few positions on the court that teams outside Africa are always hungry to fill. “Usually, African players are good in attack and on the block. These other countries are good in other areas but lack natural power which African players have,”

Centre blocker Savior Atama had a stint with REG in Rwanda while Sharon Amito played for Rwanda’s UTB before crossing to Kenya’s KCB but breaking out of East Africa still remains a tough ask.