Hard-hitters are on market

Stay focused: Kenyan coach Paul Bitok

By  EMANZI NDYAMUHAKI

What you need to know:

  • Kenyan coach Paul Bitok highlights discipline, hard work and staying focused as the most important aspects for a player out there

It is every player’s dream to play in the professional ranks and get paid but most players from Uganda have not had the required preparation for the demands that come with being a professional. 
Kenyan coach Paul Bitok highlights discipline, hard work and staying focused as the most important aspects for a player out there.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.