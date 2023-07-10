Hashers, Absa tick Kampala-Jinja run for environment

As early as 6am while the rest of the country was getting ready to get their day started, up to 25 teams of nine runners each had gathered at the Kira Municipal Council headquarters to start a relay to Jinja, covering 80kms.

The teams were made up of both women and men, all coming together as each runner covered 10km before handing over a baton to a teammate. Organised by the Kampala Hash House Harriers and Absa Bank, the run’s theme was “Run for the Environment”, a genuine cause.

This saw the race halted for an hour as runners engaged in a tree planting exercise at Najjembe District Headquarters as part of an initiative that will also see over 10,000 trees planted in Mabira Forest with the National Forestry Authority (NFA) and the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) coming on board.

“We are always on the lookout for opportunities to positively impact our natural environment, and this is why we are running for the environment, to actively contribute to the re-greening of the magnificent Mabira forest and to be able to do while encouraging the public to adopt a healthy lifestyle while doing some sightseeing is a double honour for us," said Michael Segwaya, the Absa Bank Uganda’s Executive Director at the flag off.

Runners were also applauded for braving the unfriendly narrow and dust back routes under scorching sun through Misindye, Bukerere, Kiyunga, Mayangayanga, Nagojje, Busenya, Geregere, Bulyantete, Kitola, Najjembe, Mabira forest, Lugalambo, Kidusu, Buikwe road, Nyenga and Njeru.

It ended at the Source of Nile Hotel after the bridge. After 17 stages, the annual held every first week of July was dubbed a success with value addition to the environment.