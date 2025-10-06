Healing journey inspires hundreds at CoRSU Walk

When 22-year-old hairdresser Zahara Nyakaisiki stepped onto the Makerere University Business School (Mubs) grounds on Sunday morning, she was not only joining hundreds in the second edition of the CoRSU Walk—she was testifying to a second chance at life.

Ten years ago, Nyakaisiki developed what seemed like a harmless swelling. “It would disappear whenever I used herbs,” she recalls. But one growth became aggressive, causing constant discomfort. Within two years, she faced a life-altering diagnosis: a tumour that required surgery she could not afford.

“I’m full of mixed emotions,” Nyakaisiki said, fighting back tears after completing the 5km walk. “I really want to thank, first of all, the Lord and secondly, CBM (Christian Blind Mission International). If it wasn’t for their intervention through CoRSU, I would never have had the surgery. I look like this today because of them.”

Nyakaisiki, who has already undergone two major operations valued at Shs9m, expects a third corrective surgery, to be supported by CoRSU partners. Her story was one of several testimonies shared at the charity event, where patients and their families spoke of pain turned into hope.

The mother of 12-year-old Joseph Tumusiime, a teenage boy who nearly lost his leg after a skating accident, also took to the podium.

Shafiq Ibanda, 15, won the wheel chair race at the second edition of the CoRSU Walk.

“At first we went everywhere—bone setters, Naguru Hospital, even herbalists—but Joseph only got worse. By the time we reached CoRSU, the infection had entered his bones. He spent two years out of school, but today he walks well because of their doctors. They never abandoned us,” she recounted.

Walking for the disabled

The 5km and 10km walk attracted patients, medics, sports leaders, corporate sponsors and ordinary citizens. Brian Ategeka powered home first in the 10km race, followed by Herbert Asiku. In the 5km, Jovia Mundage edged out Sauda Kikuviire.

Irene Nakasiita, Uganda Red Cross’ Director of Communications, took part to highlight the struggles of children with disabilities.

“As a parent of a child with a disability, I know the uphill battles. Today I walk not just for my child, but to call on my peers to support every Ugandan child to get the treatment they deserve,” she said.

National Council of Sports (NCS) chairman Ambrose Tashobya, who joined the 5km route, donated Shs5m on behalf of NCS.

“CoRSU is one of those institutions whose impact extends far beyond sports. They restore dignity and give people—athletes and non-athletes alike—a new lease on life. That is why we are proud to stand with them,” he said.

Former health minister Capt. Mike Mukula, the chief walker, underscored the urgency of supporting CoRSU.

“With boda-boda accidents alone claiming up to 160 lives every week, facilities like CoRSU are vital in saving people from life-changing disabilities,” Mukula said, noting that CoRSU has performed 60,000 surgeries and over 100,000 rehabilitations since inception.

The CoRSU story

CoRSU CEO Robert Ochai reminded participants why the walk exists.

“Back in 2005, children with disabilities were never given theatre time in major hospitals. CoRSU was born to change that. Today, 80% of our patients are disadvantaged children, and we treat all children under five for free. But we cannot do this without your support,” he said.

Board chair Victor Odongo emphasized that CoRSU is a regional centre of excellence: “We serve Uganda and beyond—Sudan, Congo, Kenya, even Somalia. Our people don’t need to fly abroad for world-class surgery. It is here in Kisubi.”

This year’s fundraising target was Shs400m. The hospital’s annual budget is Shs20b, with Shs6b coming from donors.

Noah Kiyimba, Buganda Kingdom’s Minister for Lukiiko, Information; Cabinet Affairs, Protocol, called on the central government to set up a special disability fund and provide tax subsidies on medical services.

“We must confront the misconceptions that disability is a curse. Every child deserves a chance,” he said.

With all 2,000 kits sold out, organisers declared the second edition a resounding success. CoRSU board chair Odongo pledged that the run will remain an annual fixture.

NMG's John Bosco Birungi receives a plaque in appreciation of NMG's contribution to the CoRSU charity walk at Mubs.

“Disability should not define a child. Every child should be given the opportunity to achieve their full potential in life. That is why we shall be back here in 2026, stronger and bigger,” he said.

Sponsors of the 2025 walk included Fireworks Advertising, Mubs, Emka Foundation, Vivo Energy, Bank of Uganda, Crown Beverages, Nation Media Group, Rapid Advisory, UEDCL, Absa, National Drug Authority, Finn Church Aid, Pride Bank, Centenary Bank, Buganda Kingdom, Uganda Development Corporation and several individual well-wishers.

CoRSU by the Numbers

60,000+ surgeries performed since inception

100,000+ rehabilitations supported

80% of patients are disadvantaged children

Children under 5 years treated 100% free

2025 fundraising target: Shs400m