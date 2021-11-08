Henry Rujumba win redeems Pirates' 7s campaign

By  Deus Bugembe

What you need to know:

  • Pirates outmuscled Heathens 21-19 in a nerve wrecking final.

Stanbic Black Pirates now have all to play for in the National Guinness Sevens Series after landing a first circuit win of the season at Kings Park, Bweyogerere over the weekend.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.