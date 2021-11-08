Henry Rujumba win redeems Pirates' 7s campaign

Stanbic Black Pirates now have all to play for in the National Guinness Sevens Series after landing a first circuit win of the season at Kings Park, Bweyogerere over the weekend.

The Sea Robbers host the Henry Rujumba 7s annually in memory of one their greats but had never won it since inception in 2018.

Buffaloes and Kobs won it in 2018 and 2019 respectively and it was high time Pirates got their turn too.

The pressure was mounting with no circuit win and a scary thought of holders Betway Kobs making it four wins to seal the title at Kings Park.

"We have been knocking on the door and it eventually opened. I think the title race is now open. We just have to go to Kabale and win again to make things even more interesting," Pirates captain Ivan Magomu told Daily Monitor.

Pirates outmuscled Heathens 21-19 in a nerve wrecking final. Conrad Wanyama and Timothy Kisiga put Pirates 14-0 ahead but Trevor Ochan and Lawrence Sebuliba responded for Heathens.

Joseph Oyet blew Heathens' chance by missing a conversion that looked harder to miss than convert. Kisiga added another try which Sebuliba cancelled with his own but in the end, Oyet's miss would come to haunt Heathens who fell short by two points.

Pirates had outdone themselves on the way to the final by beating Kobs 21-14 in the semis. Three quick fire tries from Magomu, Arnold Atukunda and Kisiga gave them a 21-0 lead at the break. Faraji Odugo and Karim Arinaitwe pulled back two but it was too late.

Pirates have now cut Kobs' lead to six points as the series head to Kabale on Saturday. Kobs still lead standings with 83 points, they added 17 points with a third place finish and will head to Kabale with aim of bouncing back. Pirates have 77 points and have reason to believe.

Final

Pirates 21-19 Heathens