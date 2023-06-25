High expectations for national team

Uganda's national woodball team has entered a residential camp in preparation for the upcoming third Beach World Cup in Pahang, Malaysia between July 26-31.

The team, which was flagged off by the Uganda Woodball Federation (UWbF) president Paul Mark Kayongo, is determined to make their mark at the international tournament.

During a brief ceremony held at the federation offices in Nakulabye, Kayongo acknowledged the challenges they faced in securing government funding but expressed gratitude that the woodball team received support for their preparations.

He urged the players to seize the opportunity and prove their worth, as the government continues to recognise woodball as a model sport despite its relatively short history of just 13 years in Uganda.

"The government recognises woodball as a highly regarded sport, and this tournament provides us with a golden opportunity to shine," emphasised Kayongo. "Although being recognised as a priority sport is not a permanent status, our mission as a team in the World Cup is to demonstrate that the government's decision to fund us was indeed justified. In a results-oriented sports world, our focus is to attain the desired outcomes."

Uganda's woodball team has already achieved success in the international arena, having won a silver medal in the previous edition of the tournament held in Entebbe in 2019, finishing second behind the dominant team from Chinese Taipei (Taiwan).

The players will be based at Bunjakko Beach in Mpigi until July 21, where they will undergo intensive training and preparations.

On July 24, the 12-man team, led by assistant General Secretary of the National Council of Sports (NCS) David Katende Ssemakula, will be flagged off before the opening ceremony of the World Cup and the Malaysia Open on July 28.

Uganda will be represented by a 17-man delegation, with only one corporate team, Bank of Uganda, sending three athletes to the event.

Bank of Uganda team captain Josephine Nantongo, alongside veteran William Osire and talented Kenneth, will aim to secure the elusive gold medal for Uganda.

Expressing his enthusiasm, national team captain Onesmus Atamba expressed his gratitude for the team's full funding for the competition.

“At previous World Cups, we have never experienced the level of attention we are receiving this time. On behalf of the players, I want to emphasise that we are fully prepared for the tournament, and we have no room for excuses if we fail to emerge as champions," stated Atamba.

Woodball national team

Men: Thomas Kedi, Ronald Mulindwa, Robert Mutiibwa, Onesmus Atamba, Michael Musaazi & Israel Muwanguzi.

Women: Joyce Nalubega, Joan Mukoova, Christine Birungi, Florence Mukoya, Lillian Zawedde & Jackie Naula.

Head coach: George Isabirye

Asst. Coach: Eric Enabu

Team manager: Grace Orone