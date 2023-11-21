Hockey: Another defensive test for KHC Stallions

Kampala Hockey Club (KHC) are set for yet another defensive test when they confront Egypt’s Sharkia on Wednesday in Blantyre – Malawi at the Africa Cup for Club Champions (ACCC).

KHC’s penalty corner defence was below par in their 5-0 loss to Western Jaguars, from Kenya, on Monday. Four of those goals came from drag flicks and deflections in those set-plays.

But, they face an Egyptian team that has almost perfected the art of scoring from open play. Sharkia crowd their opponents’ D and take up positions that defenders do not like to be dragged to.

Sharkia have also struggled with executing penalty corners on the sand-based astroturf at Kamuzu Stadium but with their field play, there is little for the Egyptians to worry about as they have already scored 31 goals.

Meanwhile, KHC have to ensure that results in other games also start going their way. Yesterday, Genetrix of Malawi held Western Jaguars to a goalless draw that could throw the spanner in the works in the fight for a spot in the top three.

After the round-robin phase that ends on Saturday, the top two sides will face off in the final while the third and fourth will compete for the bronze medal.

ACCC – Men 2023

Wednesday fixtures

10am: Sharkia (Egypt) vs. Kampala

2pm: W. Jaguars (Kenya) vs. Parachute (Malawi)

6pm: Scorpions (Malawi) vs. Police Machine (Nigeria)

Table

Genetrix 4 3 1 0 18 1 10

Sharkia 3 3 0 0 31 1 9

Western Jaguars 3 2 1 0 14 0 7

Kampala 3 2 0 1 8 6 6

Parachute Batallion 3 0 0 3 7 24 0

Police Machine 4 0 0 4 0 20 0