Hockey: Bittersweet feeling for Kampala

Delivering. Jordan Mpiima (L) has scored and created goals for KHC Stallions in equal measure this season. PHOTO/EDDIE CHICCO

By  Makhtum Muziransa

What you need to know:

Brian Gilbert Bayuule proved he is among if not the most important player for Kampala Hockey Club (KHC) Stallions as they beat Weatherhead 3-2 in the men’s National Hockey League (NHL) on Sunday.

He was on top of every crucial attacking and defensive contribution for his side in a match that was delayed by a heavy downpour which subsequently affected another fixture. Bayuule won the penalty corner that Jordan Mpiima, their top scorer, stopped for Alfred Agaba to convert in the first quarter.

His energy and ability to chase lost causes, alongside Paul Kayanga allowed KHC suffocate Weatherhead in the second quarter. At the start of the third quarter he got on the end of Mpiima’s delivery into the circle to make it 2-0 from point blank range.

But Ashraf Tumwesigye immediately halved the deficit after KHC failed to clear a penalty corner.

To ensure momentum was not lost, Bayuule dropped a little deeper into the channels to collect a long pass from James Mugisha, then he quickly fed it into the Aaron Mutenyo who went past two defenders to slap home past Weatherhead goalkeeper Charles Ekapolon for a 3-1 lead in the 37th minute.

Weatherhead, who stayed on 41 points with a game left, recovered late to force the issue but they could only get a late penalty stroke that Tumwesigye put away to make it 3-2 after sending KHC goalkeeper Richard Kaijuka the wrong way.

Consolation too

The win was not only good for bragging rights and a confirmation that they will finish in the top two, as they are guaranteed to finish on 48 points as their next opponent City Lions dropped out of the league, but also a consolation after their ladies’ side KHC Swans messed up such a chance in a 2-1 loss to Deliverance Church of Uganda (DCU) and their senior men’s side Originals lost 6-2 to Badgers to keep in the bottom two.

Originals, on 10 points, got two goals from Collins Omondi and Bernard Omonya to lead 2-1 after their former striker Emmanuel Mukama had put Badgers ahead late on Saturday. But Harold Ntale got among the goals and James Larombi bagged a second half hattrick to make it 5-2. Mukama completed the onslaught as Badgers, now on 29 points, sealed fourth place.

The Swans failed to engage any form of gears on Sunday afternoon and DCU capitalized through Winnie Atim’s powerful runs. She scored unchallenged at top D then created another for Mercy Apio to deflect home as they moved to 19 points. New signing Pauline Ninsiima got a late consolation for the Swans, who are now three points behind Wananchi HDF (Hockey Dreams Foundation) with one match day left.

Net bursters

HDF beat Thunders 17-0 in a match where Janet Nakato scored seven to return to the top of the top scorers’ list with 23 goals. Vivian Kemigisha, Nelly Timaya, Joyce Taka and Scovia Aluma bagged braces while Hajirah Namwase and Juliet Babirye were also on the scoresheet on Saturday.

In the other women’s match, Weatherhead beat their oldies’ side Weatherhead Historicals 5-1 to jump to 21 points. Hildastar Balondemu scored four, to take her season tally to 18 goals, and Anitah Atim the other while Ketra Namyalo scored the former’s goal.

For the men, Rockets got their Sunday 5-0 walkover against City Lions to jump to 23 points while Wananchi had Jordan Achaye score six in an 8-0 lead demolition of Weatherhead Titans. Martin Okello and Shafik Byamukama scored the other goals as the leaders, on 46 points, kept control.

In the Saturday match, Makerere University, now on 25 points, beat Thunders 5-3. Braces from Mathias Akanyihayo and Brian Kakeeto were complimented by an effort from Carlson Lubega. Muhammad Babu (2) and Faisal Mboga scored for Thunders.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Women’s Results

Weatherhead 5-1 Weatherhead Historicals

Wananchi HDF 17-0 Thunders

KHC Swans 1-2 Deliverance Church

Table

Teams                         P          W        D         L         F          A         PTS

Wananchi                    12        11        1          0          58        11        34

Wananchi HDF           13        9          2          2          72        15        29

KHC Swans                13        8          2          3          71        15        26

Weatherhead               13        7          0          6          67        29        21

Deliverance Ch+        13        6          1          6          31        25        19

Makerere University   12        3          2          7          11        50        11

WHD Historicals        13        2          2          9          20        60        8

Thunders                     13        0          0          13        8          133      0

Men’s Results

Makerere University 5-3 Thunders

KHC Originals 2-6 Badgers

Rockets 5-0 City Lions (walkover)

Wananchi 8-0 Weatherhead Titans

Weatherhead 2-3 KHC Stallions

Men’s Table

Teams                         P          W        D         L         F          A         PTS

Wananchi                    17        15        1          1          132      13        46

KHC Stallions             17        15        0          2          90        23        45

Weatherhead               17        13        2          2          100      20        41

Badgers                       17        9          2          6          51        50        29

Makerere University   17        8          1          8          51        59        25

Rockets                       17        9          2          8          45        43        23

Thunders                     17        4          0          13        28        80        12

Weatherhead Titans   17        4          0          13        26        95        12

KHC Originals            17        3          1          13        29        86        10

City Lions                   17        2          1          14        12        95        7

