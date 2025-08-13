Hockey chasers maintain momentum

Brian Okodi took his goal tally to 34 goals in Weatherhead's 9-1 win over their veterans' side Weatherhead Titans in the men's National Hockey League (NHL) on Saturday.

Moses Tushabe (2), Timothy Ntumba, Topher Kyamanywa, and Ashraf Tumwesigye scored the other goals for 3rd placed Weatherhead (29 points) while their former teammate and captain Emmanuel Wabuyaka got 9th placed Titans' consolation.

On the same day, Badgers needed late fourth quarter goals from Mark William Ojok and Aaron Opio to fend off 8th-placed Makerere University, arrest a three game losing streak, and move to 17 points. Ojok had scored midway the second quarter to give Badgers the lead but Alvin Atenu cancelled the effort with a third quarter equaliser.

Thunders, now fourth on 21 points, also beat Wananchi Wabalozi 11-0 with five goals from Muhammad Babu, three from Swabur Kizito, then one apiece for Hameem Kasule, Khalifan Kamulegeya, and Faisal Mboga on Sunday.

Wabalozi have now conceded a whooping 205 goals in 13 losses.

Later on, an early goal for Rockets from Daniel Kyaligonza was like throwing a stone in a beehive as Wananchi replied with a brace from Jackson Musinguzi and a goal from Jerome Owori to make it 3-1.

Brian Ofoyimungu then made it 3-2 in the 35th minute but that called for Musinguzi to pick another two. Innocent Tumukunde too. Jordan Achaye and Shafiq Byamukama also scored in the 9-2 win for the leaders with 37 points as Rockets fell to 5th with 20 points.

But the game of the weekend was the in-house encounter between Kampala Hockey Club (KHC) Stallions and Originals in the Sunday heat. The latter, in 7th with 14 points, took a 3-0 first quarter lead courtesy of a brace from new signing Muhammad Ali and another goal from Habib Sewava as the Stallions' defence struggled to cope with the movements of the aforementioned forwards.

That left the more ambitious second-placed Stallions reeling till Brian Bayuule ensured they went into halftime with a goal.

Adding trickery to both wings finally allowed Stallions to go on rampage in the second half as goals from Paul Kayanga (2), Richard Kaijuka and namesake Ssemwogerere, plus captain Jordan Mpiima led them to a 6-3 win that pushed them to 33 points.

HDF keep going

Interestingly, KHC women's side Swans had to brave rain the same day to beat Makerere 16-0 with six goals from Lucky Akello, a hat-trick from Sandra Namusoke, two from Margaret Nassiwa, and one apiece from each of Vanessa Abeja, Shirley Naluyange, Carol Aguti, Pauline Ninsiima, and Winnie Nandi. They are now back to 3rd place with 20 points.

Later on the same day, Juliet Babirye's hattrick and Sharon Atuhura's brace guided Wananchi Hockey Dreams Foundation (HDF) to a 7-1 win over Deliverance Church of Uganda (DCU) that kept them three points clear. Lillian Nelima and Nelly Temaiya added to the goals while Brenda Achayo got DCU's goal.

Saturday was a tough day for Weatherhead as the main team lost 6-1 to Wananchi but Weatherhead Diamonds saved it with a 2-0 win over Thunders owing to Lydia Ssanyu Dhamuzungu's brace.

Wananchi's response to an early goal from Weatherhead's Anitah Atim was a hat-trick from Jolly Alimo, a brace from Doreen Mbabazi, and one from Doreen Asiimwe as they stayed within touching distance of the top.

Men

Weatherhead 9-1 Weatherhead Titans

Badgers 3-1 Makerere University

Thunders 11-0 Wananchi Wabalozi

Rockets 2-9 Wananchi

KHC Stallions 6-3 KHC Originals

Women

Thunders 0-2 Weatherhead Diamond

Wananchi 6-1 Weatherhead

Makerere University 0-16 KHC Swans

DCU 1-7 Wananchi HDF

Men’s Table

Wananchi 13 12 1 0 149 18 37

KHC Stallions 13 10 3 0 84 16 33

Weatherhead 13 9 2 2 112 17 29

Thunders 13 7 0 6 49 39 21

Rockets 13 6 2 5 45 43 20

Badgers 13 5 2 6 52 33 17

KHC Originals 13 4 2 7 35 72 14

Makerere University 13 3 1 9 18 62 10

Weatherhead Titans 13 2 1 10 21 65 7

Wananchi Wabalozi 13 0 0 13 4 206 0

Women’s Table

Wananchi HDF 10 9 1 0 65 6 28

Wananchi 10 8 1 1 54 10 25

KHC Swans 10 6 2 2 59 7 20

Weatherhead 10 6 0 4 61 18 18

Weatherhead Diamonds 10 3 1 6 14 41 10

Deliverance Church 10 3 0 7 16 53 9

Thunders 10 1 1 8 8 86 4