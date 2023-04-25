Hockey: Kyambogo complete double over Makerere

Kyambogo came twice from behind to beat Makerere 5-3 in the second leg of the 2023 Uganda Hockey Association (UHA) Universities Challenge held in Lugogo.

Kyambogo were the complete unit when they won 4-1 in the first leg held in February but they started in disarray in the return encounter and completed the game without a goalkeeper.

Things got worse for nine-man Kyambogo when Lamech Omoko had to go off early as he suffered a hand injury trying to clear a penalty corner.

They paid for the poor mobilization by conceding twice from Timothy Hamya's tap-ins in the first quarter but organized themselves to draw level in the second.

"I realized were not reacting to fouls against us and that we needed to work on our positioning," Kyambogo midfielder Stewart Kavuma, who was instrumental in their comeback, said.

Suspensions break Mak

Defender Peter Walunsasa converted a penalty corner for Kyambogo in the 19th minute then Abott Birungi made it 2-2 in the 27th minute.

By then Makerere had started to get frustrated owing to missed chances. James Mugisha, who had had a green card in the first minute, was suspended again in the 26th minute for five minutes.

Mugisha was immediately followed for the same time by his remonstrating colleague Brian Bayuule.

When they returned for the third quarter, they found Kyambogo had added a body in latecomer Stuart Ssempebwa. But Mugisha did not last long either. He was immediately sent back to "rest" for 10 minutes in front of the technical officials for protesting a stick foul.

He returned in the 45th minute to make it 3-2 and ensure Makerere went into the third quarter leading.

The comeback



But some kamikaze defending allowed Aaron Mutenyo to equalize four minutes into the final quarter.

Then Bayuule was penalized again for 10 minutes leaving Makerere with almost no attacking impetus from the 50th minute.

Kyambogo pushed forward and were rewarded when Mutenyo and Topher Kyamanywa scored in the 52nd and 54th minutes to complete the comeback.

The sides meet for the third round on September 20 and fourth on November 8.