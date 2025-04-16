Hockey league: Goals fly in ahead of Easter break

It was the perfect time for clubs to get some target practice in the National Hockey League (NHL) ahead of the upcoming weekend's Easter Tournament.

The 10 men’s clubs in the NHL scored 57 goals over the weekend in Lugogo – that is an average of 9.5 goals per game and 24.78 percent of the total goals scored in division after five matches this season.

Kampala Hockey Club (KHC) Stallions, who have struggled to get field goals all season, were the biggest contributors with a 26-0 obliteration of Wananchi Wabalozi on Saturday. That was 45.6 percent of the goals.

Aaron Mutenyo scored six while Stewart Kavuma, Brian Bayuule, and Jesse Byakagaba followed with five, four, and a hattrick respectively. Paul Kayanga, Ian Green, and Alfred Agaba bagged a brace each while the others came from Emmanuel Stewart Ssempebwa, and Brian Kidega – who opened the floodgates against a side yet to record a point.

The Stallions are, however, still two points behind leaders Wananchi, who also beat KHC Originals 13-3 on Saturday. Habib Sewava scored early for the latter but penalty corner prowess downed them as Jordan Achaye (4), Jerome Owori (3), Jackson Musinguzi (2), Martin Okello, Innocent Raskara, Abdul Karim Wamala, and Innocent Tumukunde all scored for Wananchi. Stanley Tamale and Gerald Kairu also scored for Originals.

More routine wins

On Sunday, Badgers also returned to winning ways with a 6-0 win over Makerere University, who have just one point. Harold Ntale, Mathias Akanyihayo, Ismael Nuwamanya, James Larombi, and Aaron Opio (2) got the goals to push their side to a familiar fourth place with 10 points.

Rockets also recovered from defeat the previous weekend by beating Weatherhead Titans – also with just a point in five games – 3-0. Brian Ofoyimungu (2) and Ashiraf Musekura scored as they moved level on seven points with KHC Originals.

Weatherhead’s main side then completed the weekend by beating Thunders 4-2. Mushiraf Mugisa and Muhammad Babu scored early for the latter to lead 2-0 at halftime but a second half hattrick from Moses Tushabe and a goal from Ashiraf Tumwesigye saved Weatherhead and kept it in second place with 12 points.

Men’s Results

Wabalozi 0-26 KHC Stallions

KHC Originals 3-13 Wananchi

Thunders 2-4 Weatherhead

Rockets 3-0 Weatherhead Titans

Badgers 6-0 Makerere University

Men’s Table

Wananchi 5 4 1 0 39 9 13

Weatherhead 5 4 0 1 42 9 12

KHC Stallions 5 3 2 0 41 7 11

Badgers 5 3 1 1 35 8 10

Thunders 5 3 0 2 23 10 9

Rockets 5 2 1 2 20 17 7

KHC Originals 5 2 1 2 19 36 7

Makerere University 5 0 1 4 3 25 1

Weatherhead Titans 5 0 1 4 5 29 1