Hockey: Mixed feelings for Wananchi as Round One ends

Wananchi were unbeaten in 42 matches in two and half seasons of the men’s National Hockey League before they met Kampala (KHC) on Saturday in Lugogo.

The 16 matches from 2022 had produced yet another league title while the 18 from last season did not produce enough goals to fend off competition from Weatherhead.

When KHC came on Saturday, they were meeting a side that had polished up from last season; one that had scored 71 goals in eight matches and conceded just 4 times. KHC had already conceded double the number, scored 52 and lost one of their eight matches.

A lot was and is still at stake for both sides. Wananchi want to wrestle back the title while KHC’s hunt for the first one means they had to start beating Wananchi - a side they have had not beaten in the league post Covid-19.

Early pressure

KHC showed early intent in the Saturday meeting played in a bit of forgiving weather; not so hot, not so chilly. Not that those involved could even be bothered about the type of weather as there was already enough heat about the fixture itself and a threat to walk away cold.

Stewart Kavuma won an early penalty corner that was injected into the circle by Dulf Musoke. However, James Mugisha could not convert his hits even when he was awarded a retake by the umpires. Fortunately, he won another retake and KHC changed strategy. Kavuma injected while Mugisha stopped for Alfred Agaba to convert from a drag flick in the fifth minute.

After that, both sides struggled to take charge. Wananchi returned better in the second quarter as they deployed wing backs and stretched KHC’s midfield but the latter’s goalkeeper Richard Kaijuka and his defence marshalled by Richard Ssemwogerere was alive to everything the opponents produced.

In the third quarter, KHC was pinned back even further but that had a ripple effect as it allowed them play the counter attacking game that they also fancy. Jordan Mpiima started such a move from deep inside his half and found Aaron Mutenyo who exchanged a one-two with Benjamin Mkapa to make it 2-0. Mutenyo had had opportunities to kill off the game earlier but had preferred generosity over a striker’s hunger.

They could have made it 3-0 but again Mutenyo fed Paul Kayanga, who flashed the ball wide from point blank range.

Wananchi went for an all or nothing approach in the fourth quarter and it paid off. Emmanuel Baguma won them a penalty corner that Jackson Musinguzi converted in the 48th minute before the former made it 2-2 from open play a minute later.

KHC came alive again on another counter attacking opportunity with Mugisha’s clearing long for Mkapa to win another penalty corner. Mpiima made no mistake flicking it home for 3-2.

Again KHC could have gone out of sight but Ernest Musumba and Christopher Masagwayi missed gilt-edged chances. Instead, the KHC defence had to earn their badges again in a nervy last ending where they had to defend two penalty corners from Wananchi to hold on for a 3-2 win. The celebrations that went into the thick of the night told how huge this was.

The result means the first round ends with KHC on 24 points, one behind Weatherhead and two ahead of Wananchi. The second round will probably demand for a 100 percent winning run if any of these sides is to walk away with the title.

Wananchi women back

It was not all doom and gloom for Wananchi as their ladies beat Weatherhead 8-1 to go top of the women’s log at the expense of KHC Swans, who are also unbeaten but have drawn twice.

Doreen Mbabazi scored four to get her season tally to eight while her namesake Asiimwe added two with Teopista Anyango and Jolly Alimo adding one apiece as they took control of the league for the first time in three seasons. Thuwaibah Kiggundu got Weatherhead’s consolation.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

M: Wananchi 2-3 KHC Stallions

W: Wananchi 8-1 Weatherhead

Women

Teams P W D L F A PTS

Wananchi 7 6 1 0 34 8 19

KHC Swans 7 5 2 0 39 6 17

WNC HDF 7 5 1 1 49 7 16

Deliverance Ch+ 7 3 1 3 16 14 10

Weatherhead 7 3 0 4 33 22 9

WHD Historicals 7 1 2 4 11 28 5

Makerere University 7 1 1 5 5 34 4

Thunders 7 0 0 7 6 74 0

Tables – Men

Teams P W D L F A PTS

Weatherhead 9 8 1 0 57 6 25

KHC Stallions 9 8 0 1 55 10 24

Wananchi 9 7 1 1 73 7 22

Badgers 9 4 2 3 22 23 14

Rockets 9 3 1 5 21 28 10

Makerere University 9 3 1 5 31 34 10

KHC Originals 9 2 1 6 12 42 7

City Lions 9 2 1 6 9 58 7

Thunders 9 2 0 7 15 45 6

Weatherhead Titans 9 2 0 7 16 56 6

