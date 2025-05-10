Hockey opens with stunners

After two days lost trying to fix pitches, hockey players showed in 18 matches on their 'first day' how much they were looking forward to get started in the Secondary School Sports Ball Games 1 Championship in Bukedea.

Mt. St. Mary’s Namagunga were among those to suffer early jitter as they were stunned 1-0 by St. Charles Lwanga SS Kasasa in the girls’ competition on Thursday.

It felt like time froze to allow Grace Mutoni bag an early goal for St. Charles in the match played at Bukedea Township Primary School. The latter defended resolutely and retained energy to hit on the break as they held onto the score for maximum points.

Coach Alfred Agaba’s Namagunga did not pay attention to the fact that St. Charles had actually held King’s College Budo to a 0-0 draw earlier. Namagunga did not also heed to their own earlier struggles in the day when they laboured to a 1-0 late win over Old Kampala – owing to a controversial goal from Noeline Natabo.

Old Kampala felt Natabo had not crossed into the circle but umpire Rooney Ahebwe felt he was in good position to see the goal-bound push from top D in the match played at Bukedea Lifeline Primary and Secondary School.

Namagunga are now third in Pool A as Kakungulu Memorial beat Old Kampala 5-0 at Lifeline. Janet Nakato (2), her twin sister Juliet Babirye, Jolly Alimo, and Scola Alum scored.

Tight pool B

In Pool B, Sacred Heart Mushanga were full value for a 1-0 win over Bushenyi-based Musheruka Girls and a 3-0 win over Kyaddondo SS. Brair Aikiriza got the lone goal in the first match at Township while Christine Kuribagenyi and Linna Mugisha (2) scored against Kyaddondo at Lifeline.

Meanwhile, Gayaza High School also had Roxanna Nsiimye to thank as they secured a 1-0 win over Kyaddondo.

Bweranyangi were nearly stunned by put themselves together to beat Musheruka 2-1. Daisy Nyangoma canceled Gerin Masika’s opener for the former but Emily Alinda later converted for the win.

Naalya find it hard

But that was just half the drama. In the boys’ category, Naalya SS Bweyogerere, who were tipped to be team to watch at the tournament after triumphs in the Wakiso district qualifiers and triumph at the Kampala Hockey Club (KHC) Schools Festival, lost their opening matches in Pool B.

Sammy Arinda scored the lone goal to ensure Namilyango College beat them 1-0 at Lifeline while Prince William and Lazaro Tukwatanise scored to aid Mbarara High comeback from 1-0 down to win 2-1 at Township. Marvin Kiyingi scored for Naalya.

Mbarara are top of the pool as they also beat Makerere College (Macos) 5-0 at Township with goals from Ronald Jineo, Deliver Atuhaire (2), George Mugisha, and Mulangila.

Macos’ woes were further advanced by a 7-0 beating from Kakungulu Memorial at Lifeline. Mark William Ojok bagged a hattrick while Ronnie Akiira, Shafiq Byamukama, Elias Okello, and Yusuf Daki got one each.

Baguma rules

But the day belonged to Ian Baguma as he scored four to aid Ntare School to a 5-0 win over Busoga College Mwiri at Lifeline and then three as they beat Sacred Heart Mushanga 4-0. Justus Naturinda also scored against Mwiri while Job Ayebare added to the goals against Mushanga at Township.

Mwiri, competing at this stage for only their second time, finally got their first ever goal at the Nationals but still lost 4-1 to St. Mary’s College Kisubi (Smack) at Lifeline. Joshua Ssekalegga, Timothy Muruhura (2), and Emmanuel Otim scored for Smack, who had earlier drawn 1-1 with King’s College Budo at Township.

Imran Lubega scored for second-placed Smack while Budo, who later drew 0-0 with Kyaddondo, scored through Mark Bamweyana.

Kyaddondo are in a good place too as they beat Mushanga 2-0 with goals from Sherif Ntege and Solomon Sengendo.

USSSA Games – Hockey Results

Girls Pool A

St. Charles Kasasa 0-0 King’s College Budo

Old Kampala 0-5 Kakungulu

Mt. St. Mary’s Namagunga 0-1 St. Charles Kasasa

Old Kampala 0-1 Mt. St. Mary’s Namagunga

Girls Pool B

Musheruka Girls 1-2 Bweranyangi

Gayaza HS 1-0 Kyaddondo SS

Sacred Heart Mushanga 1-0 Musheruka Girls

Kyaddondo SS 0-3 Sacred Heart Mushanga

Boys Pool A

Smack 1-1 King’s College Budo

Kyaddondo SS 0-0 King’s College Budo

Ntare School 4-0 Sacred Heart Mushanga

Kyaddondo SS 2-0 Sacred Heart Mushanga

Busoga College Mwiri 0-5 Ntare School

Smack 4-1 Busoga College Mwiri

Boys Pool B

Kakungulu 7-0 Makerere College

Mbarara High 5-0 Makerere College

Naalya SS Bweyogerere 1-2 Mbarara High

Naalya SS Bweyogerere 0-1 Namilyango College



