Hockey: Rockets show nerve in fight for semifinal slot

Rockets stunned Weatherhead with a 3-2 in the first leg of the second round of the Uganda Hockey Cup held in Lugogo.

Elvis Opoya deflected a hit into the circle in the 12th minute for Rockets’ first. The beauty was not in Rockets taking the lead but how they managed to nullify any kind of pressure from the defending champions until the third quarter.

In the 34th minute, Ronald Okethayot made it 2-0 but they were finally broken by Timothy Ntumba’s effort from a penalty corner in the 40th minute and four minutes later, Peter Elolu’s generous goalmouth pass for Stephen Odeke to make it 2-2.

Opoya, however, saved Rockets the blushes when another deflected effort from a penalty corner aided them to a 3-2 win in the 57th minute.

In the second leg on Sunday, Rockets decided to defend what they had and they were beaten 4-0 with Collines Batusa (2), Elolu and Ntumba scoring for Weatherhead. Rockets had, however, done enough business and will play in the semis as the best loser having lost 6-3 on aggregate.

Weatherhead will now play Kampala Hockey Club (KHC) Stallions in the semifinals scheduled for late September and October.

Too little too late

KHC beat Makerere 5-3 on Saturday and then 5-2 on Sunday to win 10-5 on aggregate.

Alfred Agaba converted a spot flick and penalty corner for KHC on Saturday and was joined in the goals by Stewart Kavuma and Jordan Mpiima (2). But Makerere fought back through Brian Kakeeto, Mathias Akanyihayo and Carlson Lubega’s second half goals.

Makerere were, however, broken on Sunday as KHC took a 5-0 lead through goals from Aaron Mutenyo, Emmanuel Stewart Ssempebwa, Fahad Kaweesa, Kavuma and Paul Kayanga. Isaac Manana scored twice for Makerere from penalty corners after KHC had changed their defence but the fight back was not enough to reduce the advantage that Rockets had over them.

Whitewash

Meanwhile, in the third encounter, Wananchi made life difficult for Badgers by beating them 10-0 on Saturday. Jackson Musinguzi (3), Innocent Tumukunde (2), Jerome Owori, Ivan Kabanda, Emmanuel Baguma, Martin Okello, Fredrick Rwothomio scored for Wananchi.

Sunday’s match was a little more competitive with Wananchi winning just 3-1 for a 13-1 aggregate triumph. Owori (2) and Jordan Achaye scored for the winners while Sula Bwabye got Badgers’ consolation.

Uganda Hockey Cup

Badgers vs. Wananchi

1st Leg: 0-10

2nd Leg: 1-3

Wananchi progress 13-1 on aggregate

KHC Stallions vs. Makerere University

1st Leg: 5-3

2nd Leg: 5-2

KHC Stallions progress 10-5 on aggregate

Rockets vs. Weatherhead

1st Leg: 3-2

2nd Leg: 0-4

Weatherhead win and progress 6-3 on aggregate