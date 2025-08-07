Hockey: Routine wins at the top, mid-table chaos

The men's competition for the top scorer's gong in the National Hockey League (NHL) continued with Brian Okodi keeping his seven goal lead over Jackson Musinguzi.

Both scored four as their respective sides Weatherhead and Wananchi beat Wananchi Wabalozi 17-0 on Saturday and Thunders 9-0 on Sunday respectively in Lugogo.

Okodi extended his tally to 32 goals and was joined on the scoresheet by teammates Timothy Ntumba (4), Ashraf Tumwesigye (3), Arnold Kasumba (2), Moses Tushabe (2), Joel Barungi and Topher Kyamanywa as they stayed third on 26 points.

Interestingly, Wananchi's nine goals all came in the first half with Shafik Byamukama, Innocent Tumukunde, Jerome Owori, plus namesakes Emmanuel Kabanda and Baguma all on the scoresheet. Attempts to get Musinguzi pushing for top scorer from penalty corners were unsuccessful as the trapping game was off for the defending champions, who have 34 points from 12 games.

Kampala Hockey Club Stallions (KHC) are also still unbeaten but are on 30 points. This time, they beat Badgers, who held them to 2-2 draw in the first round to affect their title hopes.

Aaron Mutenyo and Brian Bayuule (2) were effective as a striking duo to give the side a 3-0 first half lead in the Sunday heat.

Jordan Mpiima scored midway the third quarter to make it 4-0 while Sula Bwabye picked a consolation at the end of the quarter to make it 4-1.

Stewart Kavuma, who created Bayuule's goals, then went on a solo run cutting through half of the field to score his own and put the cherry on top of an effective performance.

Badgers remain on 14 points and had little to worry about as Thunders (18 points) were also beaten while Rockets (20 points) drew 1-1 with KHC Originals on Sunday.

Brian Ofoyimungu scored in the 38th minute to give Rockets, who created little from open play, the lead from a penalty corner.

But Stanley Tamale pulled Originals level from the penalty spot in the 49th minute to earn a point. Originals now have 14 points - four more than Makerere University which beat Weatherhead Titans 4-2 on Saturday.

Nobert Lalobo, Timothy Tumwesigye, Calvin Atiki, and Frank Nsubuga scored for Makerere to take a 4-0 lead by the end of the third quarter but Emmanuel Wabuyaka and Andrew Onyango scored two late goals to ensure Titans left with honour.

Hockey Results

KHC Originals 1-1 Rockets

Badgers 1-5 KHC Stallions

Wananchi 9-0 Thunders

Weatherhead 17-0 Wananchi Wabalozi

Makerere University 4-2 Weatherhead Titans

Men’s Table

Wananchi 12 11 1 0 140 16 34

KHC Stallions 12 9 3 0 78 13 30

Weatherhead 12 8 2 2 103 16 26

Rockets 12 6 2 4 43 34 20

Thunders 12 6 0 6 38 39 18

Badgers 12 4 2 6 49 32 14

KHC Originals 12 4 2 6 32 66 14

Makerere University 12 3 1 8 17 59 10

Weatherhead Titans 12 2 1 9 20 56 7