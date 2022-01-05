Hockey She Cranes take Afcon chance to the chin

Uganda’s women’s national hockey team have their work cut out ahead of the January 17-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Accra, Ghana.

The hockey She Cranes are not only the lowest ranked team in the tournament, by the International Hockey Federation, but on the continent and in the world as well.

Uganda had never been part of an FIH-sanctioned event in the women’s category until the Bi-Nation Series with Kenya in March 2021.

Better today

The side lost all three games then with a combined score of 22-0.

“We are better than those results but there was a bit of disorganization in our camp; things like not knowing who was playing till just before games,” defender Winnie Alaro, said adding that the Africa Cup is an opportunity to prove that.

The gap they have to close to get to the level of the regulars of the Africa Cup like second-ranked Kenya was laid bare then.

Now they are drawn with favourites South Africa in Pool A of the tournament but the players insist lessons have been learnt. Zimbabwe and Namibia are in there too.

“We have been told a lot about South Africa and that for us is the biggest test of our abilities,” midfielder Norah Alum, who is also Alaro’s younger sister, said.

Unfazed group

“We are not worried about their reputation but motivated to gauge our game against theirs.

The issue is not about winning or losing the game but being competitive from the first to last minute,” Alum added after one of their training session early this week.

Alum, who was not in Kenya but is among the 10 changes brought in by new coach Moses Nsereko, speaks for many of her teammates.

Team bonding

Nsereko is also popular within the squad and has used his reputation to try and break the deep-seated club rivalries that have usually cut through the national team camp. “It is always better when players are chasing the same goal and have that togetherness.

“The spirit of togetherness has helped us at club level to go from zero to where we are (as second best finishers in the National League, Uganda Cup and Independence Cup.

“And after that swim session (on Sunday) that we had as a group, I believe we shall get there. It is easier to encourage or push each other on pitch when you have a close bond as players,” Lucky Akello, also sister to the aforementioned two and captain Deliverance Church of Uganda, said. The onus will be on the to deliver.

UGANDA’S SQUAD