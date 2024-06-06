Hockey sides make most of trip to Zambia

The national hockey team contingent finally made it to Lusaka, Zambia on Thursday morning full of expectation.

The men and women national teams are here to compete in the Zambezi Series that starts today as part of long preparations to next year’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The road journey was largely smooth but the start was a mood dampener. After leaving Lugogo in the wee hours of Monday morning, the contingent reached Mutukula Border Point at about 8am but did not leave until over 24 hours later as the bus broke down.

Leaders of Uganda Hockey Association (UHA) decided that waiting for a replacement from Kampala would make more sense than the other available options of picking an alternative means of transport from Tanzania or repairing the one that had delivered them to the border.

In hindsight, it was a solid decision as it took the next bus 48 hours to deliver the contingent from Mutukula to Lusaka.

“With the team bonding games of cards and dodge ball, among others, the wait for the replacement bus was more fruitful than expected,” ladies assistant captain Hilda Star Balondemu said.

For her male counterpart Jordan Mpiima, “the discipline of the team in what seemed like a tough time is commendable. After that, all other stops were voluntary."

The young turks. Shafic Abdul, Jackson Musinguzi, Innocent Tumukunde and Elias Okello are the future of the Hockey Cranes

Balondemu shared that the availability of familiar dishes along the way has made it even easier to feed.

“The Tanzanian meals were tasty. But that was until we tasted the Zambian food for our supper. Ugali (or Nsima in Zambia) is a major part of dishes in both countries but the Zambian chicken and sausages overthrew the Tanzanian beef,” she added.

“Of course, food is not it all for me, but the experience of watching past matches, singing and watching movies together on the bus is huge.

We cannot wait to get to the field and win. This whole journey has to be topped up with a trophy and gold medals,” the midfielder added.

Focus now shifts to the matches with the men starting against Malawi tomorrow morning and ladies renewing rivalries with Zambia in the late afternoon.

Zambezi Series

The Fixtures

Friday

M: Malawi vs. Uganda, 11am

W: Uganda vs. Zambia, 6pm

M: Zambia vs. Malawi, 7pm

Saturday

M: Uganda vs. Zambia, 9am

W: Zambia vs. Uganda, 11am

M: Uganda vs. Malawi, 4pm

Sunday

M: Malawi vs. Zambia, 11am

W: Uganda vs. Zambia, 6pm