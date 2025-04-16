Hockey: U-22 ladies want World Cup slot

Uganda's U-22 national women's hockey team jets out today for the April 18-27 Junior Africa Cup in Windhoek, Namibia.

The girls coached by Moses Nsereko and Martin Okello are hoping to finish in the top three countries, in the country's maiden youth continental tournament. That earns them the extra achievement of qualifying for the Junior World Cup due later in the year in Chile. One that will feature 24 teams from five continents.

"We are trying to be realistic and we believe we can achieve a medal place," Nsereko shared.

"It is important for us to achieve any kind of success we can, especially with this group because they are the future of the sport.

"We are working with a new technical director (Davis Nku) who is inspiring us to do some new things like video analysis, player-dependent training. Some of these girls already play for the senior national team, so if they are learning these ideas, they will make work easier when they join the seniors for tournaments in the near future," Nsereko said.

The team has been advised by Nku, who hails from Trinidad and Tobago but largely works in the United Kingdom, to "bite the elephant one bite at a time."

"Some of the girls had told me they want to win the trophy. I told them to get real because some countries like South Africa have a deeper programme than us.

"The problem with having such high hopes is that if you do not achieve them, then even the rehabilitation of the team after the tournament also becomes a big job," Nku said.

"But we can play every game as a final and compete for a medal. If we do not get one and finish fourth, then the players can easily reflect on how close they got and work even harder next time."

Buy-in

The girls are all-in now with the aims of the team.

Ghana, one of the expected main challengers, have reportedly pulled out leaving favourites South Africa as the probable favourite to top Pool A. Uganda then has to battle Namibia to get into that decisive half of the tournament.

"I believe in the team we have. My teammates are showing a hunger to learn that I have not witnessed in previous engagements (for the national team) and I believe we can go to Namibia and compete rather than participate," Jolly Alimo, who should be one of the individuals tasked to carry this team, said.

"I know people have high expectations of me but we are a team. I will strive to pull my weight but I am sure others will do the same," Alimo added.

Meanwhile, Kenneth Tamale will also serve as an umpire at the tournament.

Women

Pool A: South Africa, Uganda, Namibia, Ghana (pulled out)

Pool B: Zimbabwe, Kenya, Zambia

Fixtures

April 18: Ghana vs. Uganda, 11am

April 19: Namibia vs. Uganda, 5pm

April 21: South Africa vs. Uganda, 7pm

Team: Anita Atim, Daniella Amara, Destiny Bwengye, Noeline Grace Natabo, Hajirah Namwase, Hildah Star Balondemu, Ingrid Tendo Nabayijja, Irine Atim, Janet Nakato, Juliet Babirye, Jolly Roy Alimo, Juliana Eva Seeunjogi Nabatanzi, Nelly Temaiya, Pauline Ninsiima, Rhemah Atuhaire, Stella Nankinga, Winnie Nandi

Officials: Moses Nsereko (head coach), Martin Amr Okello (assistant coach), Bridget Baine (team manager), Emmanuel Ewochu (doctor), Davis Nku (coach), Richard Ssemwogerere (chaperone), Stanley Tamale (head of delegation), Kenneth Tamale (umpire)