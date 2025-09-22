Hockey: Uganda Cup semis leave mouthwatering tests

Timothy Ntumba's 55th penalty corner strike secured a 3-2 first leg win for Weatherhead over Kampala Hockey Club (KHC) Stallions in the semifinals of the Uganda Cup on Sunday in Lugogo.

2021 and 2023 Cup winners Weatherhead came into the semis as 'best losers' from the second round following an aggregate 5-3 loss to KHC Stallions - the same side they fell to in the semis last year.

On Sunday, Weatherhead took early initiative with Ntumba opening the scoring in the 19th minute by finishing off a team move at the top of the circle.

KHC had an almost immediate response with Alfred Agaba firing in from a narrow angle off some well executed setpiece play in the 25th minute to ensure the sides were level at halftime. Agaba then made it 2-1 from the spot after Brian Bayuule was brought down by Topher Kyamanywa in the 33rd minute.

But KHC got into foul trouble in the 37th minute and a quick restart from Ntumba allowed Maxwell Mugisa to make it 2-2.

With an open game in the final quarter, it came down to Ntumba's late goal while KHC were left to rue their missed chances. The second tie, due November 1, is perfectly poised as KHC chase and Weatherhead look not to let the advantage slip.

Revenge or three peat?

It was a similar story of profligacy from the KHC ladies side, earlier on the day, as they drew 1-1 with Wananchi.

Wananchi started strong but when the KHC Swans introduced Margaret Nassiwa and Lucky Akello midway through the first quarter, the tide turned.

KHC struggled to turn possession into goals and Wananchi kept probing until Irine Atim turned in a 44th minute penalty corner to make it 1-0. However, Carol Aguti made KHC's positive work count for something when she picked a rebound to equalize at the death after a dedicated pressing routine and interchange of passes from her teammates Sandra Namusoke and Sarah Arinaitwe.

In the Uganda Cup final last year, Arinaitwe scored the lone goal as KHC beat Wananchi 1-0 to defend the trophy. With revenge on the cards from Wananchi's perspective and KHC looking to save a long season - which started at the Africa Cup for Club Champions in Egypt - with a third successive Cup, the second leg on November 1 offers another mental test for the sides.

No HDF double

Wananchi would have loved to play their club's second side HDF (Hockey Dreams Foundation) in the women's final and to share in the glory as the latter look poised to win the National Hockey League (NHL).

However, HDF could not field a team in the first leg of their semis against Weatherhead on Saturday as majority of the players were stopped from leaving school - at Kakungulu Memorial - on the day.

Closed down. KHC Stallions' Stewart Kavuma (L) could not deploy his speed on the wings against Weatherhead as he was given midfield roles in the semis. PHOTO/AMINAH BABIRYE



The school claims the players, who are also students there, have made it a habit to return late from Lugogo on match days and needed a club official to pick them.

Unfortunately, by the time their coach Martin Okello set off to pick them after playing in the Wananchi men's 6-3 win over Badgers in the other men's semi, it was too late. Weatherhead women had been awarded a 20-0 walkover that essentially closed the tie and closed an opportunity for HDF to win a double.

HDF have been scoring for fun this season but have not hit the 20-goal mark in a match yet. In fact their recent meeting with Weatherhead was in the NHL earlier in the season and HDF needed a late goal to win 2-1.

Badgers' mental check

However, for the Wananchi men, six unreplied goals after going 3-0 down showed the superiority that they have while it also put Badgers' mentality into question.

With Wananchi trying to find goals and avoid an upset, the game opened up and Badgers created numerous chances to put their strikers Aaron Opio and Sula Bwabye with just a keeper to beat. But the two could not add to the two goals Opio scored in the first quarter and the one scored by Mark William Ojok.

Jordan Achaye bagged a hattrick while Jackson Musinguzi, Innocent Raskara, and Shafiq Byamukama picked one apiece for Wananchi.

UGANDA CUP SEMIFINALS

FIRST LEG RESULTS

Men

Wananchi 6-3 Badgers

KHC Stallions 2-3 Weatherhead

Women

Wananchi HDF 0-20 Weatherhead