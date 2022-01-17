Hockey: Uganda embrace chance to change history

Chasing new goals. Alfred Agaba (left) and Richard Ssemwogerere go through their paces in Accra on January 16, 2022. PHOTO/MAKHTUM MUZIRANSA

By  Makhtum Muziransa

What you need to know:

  • Men’s coach Vincent Kasasa is inspired, if not obsessed, with his triumph against Kenya at the (International Hockey Federation) Bi-Nation Series in Nairobi last year. 

Today, Uganda returns to continental hockey for the first time in 14 years. This time, it is even a level higher as the men’s team, which was last assembled for a continental tournament in 2007 for the Olympic qualifiers in Nairobi, returns to the Africa Cup of Nations – for the first time since 2000.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.