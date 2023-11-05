Hockey: Uganda finish fourth in Olympic Qualifiers

Uganda’s journey at the Africa Hockey men’s Olympic Qualifiers in Pretoria South Africa ended in a familiar defeat.

The Hockey Cranes lost 7-1 in their last classification match to Ghana, a bronze medal encounter, played in the scorching afternoon sun.

Ghana’s Francis Tettey was the destructor in chief as he scored the opening goals in the 9th and 14th minute for a 2-0 first quarter lead then capped it with a 4oth minute effort to make it 5-1 in the third quarter.

Before that, Benjamin Kwofie and Johnny Botsio had scored in the 25th and 31st minute to give Ghana a 4-0 lead.

Colline Batusa replied to Botsio’s drag flick with one of his own from a penalty corner to give Uganda a consolation.

Michael Baiden made it 6-1, which was the score when these teams met in a classification match at the Africa Cup last year in Ghana.

But here, Ernest Opoku showed Ghana were one better by adding a seventh at the death. The loss condemned Uganda to 29 goals conceded in five games with three scored on pitch and five handed in a walkover against Nigeria.

Overall, Uganda were not short of application but a moment at the start of the fourth quarter summed up there tournament. Ghana were to start the ball after a two minute’s rest but the Hockey Cranes walked back lazily to position.

Ghana attacked with most Ugandan players yet to cross the halfway line back to position but goalkeeper Richard Kaijuka put his boot out to save.

Not a sum of their parts

The skills on show, ball steals, saves, drag flicks show that the Hockey Cranes have many individuals that know what the game is about. But as a team, they failed to be a sum of their parts. The team was devoid of structure or at least stubbornly stuck to a back three base that was exposed and stretched throughout the tournament.

“For me, the difference was that our levels of fitness were so low they could not cut it at this level,” Batusa said.