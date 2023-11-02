Hockey: Uganda overcome emotional rollercoaster to qualify for semis

It sounds unbelievable considering the score but Uganda put up a commendable defensive show against South Africa to qualify for the semi-finals of the men’s hockey Olympic Qualifiers in Pretoria, South Africa.

After round two of the four-team group matches on Monday, Uganda were level with Zimbabwe on three points but the Hockey Cranes had a goal difference of four while Zimbabwe had negative nine. South Africa were on six points while Nigeria with no point could still come back into contention with a win in their final game.

Nigeria and Zimbabwe set the day rolling with a pulsating match in which the Hockey Cranes, watching from their base at Inani Hotel, needed the former to win – but with a slight margin. Zimbabwe needed a draw to send their rivals packing.

Peter John opened the scoring for Nigeria to give some relief to the Ugandans in the 12th minute but things looked like they would cause mathematical complications when James Samaila made it 2-0 12 minutes later.

At the end of the second quarter, Arnold Mpofu scored a momentum changing goal for the Zimbabweans. They then sent hearts racing with an equalizer just at the start of the third quarter through Alec Chomunorwa.

The emotions went high at Inani but they were worse at the venue of the match at University of Pretoria, where Nigeria’s plan to score a number of goals was failing. Samaila was booked in the 33rd minute and as soon as he returned, his captain Michael John was sent off for 10 minutes. In the 43rd minute, Samaila was also sent back to the disciplinary bench for five minutes.

Zimbabwe capitalized and scored immediately through Tadiwanashe Kamusewu to make it 3-2. Hearts dropped at Inani.

Samaila returned in the 48th minute to convert a penalty stroke but Zimbabwe threatened to run down the clock and nearly did until they gave away a penalty corner with just over a minute to go. Samaila pounced again to send not only the Nigerian but also the Ugandans into celebrations.

“We had lost hope but when Nigeria scored the winner, we ran into one room and vowed to put our bodies on the line for our country,” defender Brian Okodi said.

At this point Nigeria had a goal difference of -10 and had eliminated Zimbabwe on goals scored (six). But they matched Uganda on points and had the same goals scored. Uganda had the better head-to-head and had at this point conceded just two goals compared to Nigeria’s 16. Nigeria therefore needed Uganda to concede at least 15 for them to make the semis.

A demolition that meant more

Half of the job was done but four hours and 45 minutes later, Uganda had to earn their own stripes.

That South Africa would win was a given. What mattered was that the difference would not exceed 14. They beat Zimbabwe 10-0, Nigeria 8-2 and in 2007, when Uganda last played them, it ended 20-0 in favour of South Africa.

Uganda spent the majority of the next 15 years with no national team while South Africa spent that time participating in multiple Olympics, World Cups, FIH Pro Leagues and Nations Cup, World League, Commonwealth Games and winning Africa Cups.

Coach Innocent Raskara made two changes to the team that started in the 2-1 loss to Zimbabwe as Stewart Kavuma and Brian Bayuule gave way to defender Solomon Mutalya and veteran Thomas Opio – usually a striker but started in defence this time.

Uganda held the hosts for nearly 13 minutes but Mathew De Sousa made an undetected run from deep to open the scoring in the 13th minute. From here the floodgates threatened to open as his namesake Guise-Brown converted a penalty corner with pace and power immediately after to make it 2-0.

Uganda were cautious about giving penalty corners in the second quarter but the movement of the South Africans allowed for field goals from Nqobile Ntuli, Keenan Horne and Samkelo Mvimbi to end the first half 5-0.

Uganda changed keepers at halftime with Richard Kaijuka replacing Bosco Ochan. Guise Brown converted another penalty corner while Mustaphaa Cassiem made it 7-0 at the end of the third quarter with a back hand shot at a narrow angle.

In the final quarter, Cassiem (two) and Guise-Brown scored penalty corners while Bradley Sherwood sliced a good one during open play as the game ended 11-0.

“We have a lot of respect for you and that is why we gave our all. I believe that it would have been disrespectful of us to come here and just play like the match meant nothing to us,” Guise-Brown said.

Uganda survived by four goals to set up a semi-final berth with Egypt.

“We are not supposed to be so excited but we cannot simply forget what we have just done.

However, we shall manage it and strategize for the semifinals,” coach Innocent Raskara said.

AFRICA HOCKEY – ROAD TO PARIS 2024

MEN’S GROUP A

Zimbabwe 3-4 Nigeria

South Africa 11-0 Uganda

P W D L F A PTS

South Africa 3 3 0 0 29 2 9

Uganda 3 1 0 2 6 13 3

Nigeria 3 1 0 2 6 16 3

Zimbabwe 3 1 0 2 5 15 3

Semifinals - Friday

Uganda vs. Egypt, 3.45pm