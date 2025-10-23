Homegrown heroes Lubega, Nalumansi steal the spotlight
What you need to know:
First Cuts. Muzafaru Lubega and Kruthum Nalumansi stole the spotlight at the City Tyres East Africa Badminton Challenge 2025, clinching the men’s and women’s singles titles in a spectacular display of skill and composure.
It was a breakthrough weekend for first-time winners Kruthum Nalumansi and Muzafaru Lubega, who capitalized on the absence of former champions Fadilah Shamika Mohamed Rafi and Augustus Owiny, who were abroad chasing glory at the Algeria and Egypt International Opens.
Nalumansi, a standout from CFK Academy, and Lubega, a Kampala Club prodigy, delivered thrilling performances, pocketing Shs1m each for their efforts in the lucrative Professional Category.
Tactical acumen
In the men’s singles final, Lubega’s precision smashes and tactical acumen overwhelmed highly-rated Reagan Michael Nsubuga, sealing a straight-sets victory 21–11, 21–6. Nalumansi, on her part, navigated a challenging draw including Awori Brenda, Zainab Wesonga, and Meble Namakoye, overcoming Namakoye in a three-game final 21–13, 18–21, 21–10 to lift the women’s crown.
Coach Simon Mugabi, also Uganda Badminton Association (UBA)’s CEO lauded the performance of all 1,118 players, noting the remarkable growth evident at the four-day long eighth edition, which also celebrated Linglong’s 50th anniversary.
National pride
The national shuttlers further cemented their dominance in the Nations Challenge, sweeping through Kenya and India with emphatic 2–0 wins to finish unbeaten.
Uganda’s perfect record of four points from the eight games won showcased tactical superiority and consistency, thrilling the home crowd and lifting the continental trophy.
Reddy rule
In the Asian Nationals category, the unstoppable pair Sruthi Reddy and Sunaina Reddy stormed to victory in the Women’s Doubles.
After defeating Raji Gudeti and Rashmi Kori in a tense three-game match, the sisters finished the competition unbeaten, claiming four points and a superior game tally of 87–67, demonstrating flawless coordination and power on court.
Corporate kings
Hosts City Tyres proved they could play as well as sponsor, dominating the Corporates Category. The top-seeded team advanced past Foodhub, City Oil, and Ruparelia Group before facing Supreme in a thrilling final.
After an intense five-game showdown, City Tyres emerged victorious 22–20, 21–18, 18–21, 25–23, 21–19, claiming both glory and bragging rights at their own event.
8th CITY TYRES EAST AFRICA BADMINTON CHALLENGE
WINNERS - PROFESSIONAL CATEGORY
Men’s Singles: Lubega Muzafaru
Women’s Singles: Kruthum Nalumansi
Men’s Doubles: Calvin Simiyu & Edwin Waitathu
Women’s Doubles: Olivia Nakajja & Meble Namakoye
Mixed Doubles: Muzafaru Lubega & Rajab Mbiira Shamsa
NATIONAL CHALLENGE CATEGORY
Winner: Uganda
Runner up: Kenya
Third Place: India
CORPORATES CATEGORY
Winner: City Tyres
COACHES CATEGORY
Unisex Doubles: Allan Nkire & Ronald Lule
VETERANS CATEGORY
Unisex Doubles: William Kabindi & Godfrey Kivumbi
ASIAN NATIONAL RESIDENTS’ CATEGORY
Men’s Doubles (20–45 Years): Mohamed Nowfal & Nazeem Nowfal
Men’s Doubles (Above 45 Years): Thomas Biju & Naveen Krishnan
Women’s Doubles: Sruthi Reddy & Sunaina Reddy
UNIVERSITY CATEGORY – TEAM EVENTS
Winner: Ndejje University
SCHOOLS CATEGORY – TEAM EVENTS
Boys Team Winner: Kinaawa High School Kawempe
Girls Team Winner: Mbogo High School
INDIVIDUAL EVENTS
U-10 Boys Singles: Sofian Nsubuga
U-10 Girls Singles: Agatesi Blessing
U-13 Boys Singles: Malik Juma Amjd
U-13 Girls Singles: Berindah Nakintu
U-15 Boys Singles: Abu Althaf
U-15 Girls Singles: Abigail Ndagire Mawanda (Seroma Christian High School)
U-19 Boys Singles: Mboowa Najjimu (Kinaawa High School Kawempe)
U-19 Girls Singles: Claire Namirembe (Kakungulu Memorial School)
Boys Doubles: Abdulrazak Mabuya & Kadoli Frederick (Kinaawa High School Kawempe)
Girls Doubles: Tricia Kyuuka & Bayat Nandagire (Mbogo High School)