Homegrown heroes Lubega, Nalumansi steal the spotlight

It was a breakthrough weekend for first-time winners Kruthum Nalumansi and Muzafaru Lubega, who capitalized on the absence of former champions Fadilah Shamika Mohamed Rafi and Augustus Owiny, who were abroad chasing glory at the Algeria and Egypt International Opens.

Nalumansi, a standout from CFK Academy, and Lubega, a Kampala Club prodigy, delivered thrilling performances, pocketing Shs1m each for their efforts in the lucrative Professional Category.

Tactical acumen

In the men’s singles final, Lubega’s precision smashes and tactical acumen overwhelmed highly-rated Reagan Michael Nsubuga, sealing a straight-sets victory 21–11, 21–6. Nalumansi, on her part, navigated a challenging draw including Awori Brenda, Zainab Wesonga, and Meble Namakoye, overcoming Namakoye in a three-game final 21–13, 18–21, 21–10 to lift the women’s crown.

Coach Simon Mugabi, also Uganda Badminton Association (UBA)’s CEO lauded the performance of all 1,118 players, noting the remarkable growth evident at the four-day long eighth edition, which also celebrated Linglong’s 50th anniversary.

National pride

The national shuttlers further cemented their dominance in the Nations Challenge, sweeping through Kenya and India with emphatic 2–0 wins to finish unbeaten.

Uganda’s perfect record of four points from the eight games won showcased tactical superiority and consistency, thrilling the home crowd and lifting the continental trophy.

Reddy rule

In the Asian Nationals category, the unstoppable pair Sruthi Reddy and Sunaina Reddy stormed to victory in the Women’s Doubles.

After defeating Raji Gudeti and Rashmi Kori in a tense three-game match, the sisters finished the competition unbeaten, claiming four points and a superior game tally of 87–67, demonstrating flawless coordination and power on court.

Corporate kings

Hosts City Tyres proved they could play as well as sponsor, dominating the Corporates Category. The top-seeded team advanced past Foodhub, City Oil, and Ruparelia Group before facing Supreme in a thrilling final.

After an intense five-game showdown, City Tyres emerged victorious 22–20, 21–18, 18–21, 25–23, 21–19, claiming both glory and bragging rights at their own event.

8th CITY TYRES EAST AFRICA BADMINTON CHALLENGE

WINNERS - PROFESSIONAL CATEGORY

Men’s Singles: Lubega Muzafaru

Women’s Singles: Kruthum Nalumansi

Men’s Doubles: Calvin Simiyu & Edwin Waitathu

Women’s Doubles: Olivia Nakajja & Meble Namakoye

Mixed Doubles: Muzafaru Lubega & Rajab Mbiira Shamsa

NATIONAL CHALLENGE CATEGORY

Winner: Uganda

Runner up: Kenya

Third Place: India

CORPORATES CATEGORY

Winner: City Tyres

COACHES CATEGORY

Unisex Doubles: Allan Nkire & Ronald Lule

VETERANS CATEGORY

Unisex Doubles: William Kabindi & Godfrey Kivumbi

ASIAN NATIONAL RESIDENTS’ CATEGORY

Men’s Doubles (20–45 Years): Mohamed Nowfal & Nazeem Nowfal

Men’s Doubles (Above 45 Years): Thomas Biju & Naveen Krishnan

Women’s Doubles: Sruthi Reddy & Sunaina Reddy

UNIVERSITY CATEGORY – TEAM EVENTS

Winner: Ndejje University

SCHOOLS CATEGORY – TEAM EVENTS

Boys Team Winner: Kinaawa High School Kawempe

Girls Team Winner: Mbogo High School

INDIVIDUAL EVENTS

U-10 Boys Singles: Sofian Nsubuga

U-10 Girls Singles: Agatesi Blessing

U-13 Boys Singles: Malik Juma Amjd

U-13 Girls Singles: Berindah Nakintu

U-15 Boys Singles: Abu Althaf

U-15 Girls Singles: Abigail Ndagire Mawanda (Seroma Christian High School)

U-19 Boys Singles: Mboowa Najjimu (Kinaawa High School Kawempe)

U-19 Girls Singles: Claire Namirembe (Kakungulu Memorial School)

Boys Doubles: Abdulrazak Mabuya & Kadoli Frederick (Kinaawa High School Kawempe)