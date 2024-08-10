How NSSF KAVC International exposed Ugandan volleyball

At the end of this year’s edition of the NSSF KAVC International, no Ugandan team was on the podium.

The top three in the women’s category came from Rwanda while the Kenya’s Equity came third to stop Rwanda from another 1, 2, 3 in the men’s category.

Rwanda Energy Group (REG) and Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) lifted the trophies at the end of the event, defeating APR and Police, respectively.

REG, led by eventual MVP Gideon Angiro, demolished rivals APR in straight sets to land the title while RRA edged Police in a five-set thriller.

The three-day event emphasized the growing gap between Uganda and Rwanda volleyball, with the latter clinching both titles for the third straight year.

You have to go back to 2019 as the last time a Ugandan team succeeded in winning the tournament. KCB Nkumba won the 2019 edition but was absent in 2024.

High profile absentees

The tournament being the best in Uganda, one would expect to see the top most talent fighting for the trophy but that was not the case.

The top three teams of last year’s regular season in the National Volleyball League were missing in action. Log leaders Nemostars, eventual champions Sport-S and UCU Doves did not take part in the tournament for various reasons.

Both Nemostars and Sport-S, according to hosts KAVC, were invited but turned down the offer to showcase their talent.

Nemostars, founded by the late Neko Muduse Ojala, the same man who started KAVC 54 years ago, has never taken part in the tournament due to the differences between the two sides.

Sport-S, meanwhile claim the team cannot have most of its players on Fridays, making it hard for them to take part in the event.

UCU Doves, whose players usually play for KAVC in this tournament, were not invited.

All this left KAVC as the only top four side to play in the tournament, with KCCA, Sky, Prisons, Elyon and Police as the other Ugandan sides to take part in the event.

KCCA head coach Shilla Omuriwe gives out instructions during the NSSF KAVC International.

KCB Nkumba missed the event claiming the team had not had enough time for training since lifting the league title in June.

With the top cream missing, Uganda’s best performances in both categories came from the host team, KAVC, whose teams finished fourth.

The men’s side, reinforced with players like middle blocker Ian Akampa and Allan Ejiet, lost in straight sets to Kenya’s Equity in the bronze game to finish fourth while the women took a set off a disorientated APR side but ultimately fell 3-1.

Top players

That some of the top Ugandan players in the tournament featured for Rwandan sides further stressed Uganda’s dwindling financial muscle in the market.

Angiro, who impressed for REG, and Kepler’s Kathbart Malinga showcased their high level in the tournament, both featured for Rwandan teams.

Malinga and his Kepler side were bundled out of the tournament by APR in the quarterfinals despite impressing in the group games.

Highly rated Malinga was hired by Kepler to feature in two tournaments, and he managed to lead the club to the Liberation Cup the week before the KAVC International.

Sharon Amito also impressed for Rwanda’s Police while Catherine Ainembabazi missed out with injury. Simply put, Uganda’s best players in the competition were those based in Rwanda.

Institutions on top

All the five teams from Rwanda which made the top three in the tournament are funded by the government.

Two army sides (APR –men and women), Police, RRA and REG are all teams representing different government agencies.

On the contrary, the institutional teams that represented Uganda in the competition were some of the weakest. Police, Prisons and UPDF were all represented but, like is the case in the domestic competitions, they struggled to impress.

What next?

With several top Ugandan players missing out on a competition of this magnitude, it remains to be seen what high-profile competitions they will take part in before the year ends.

Players like Jonathan Tumukunde, Samuel Engwau, Moses Odeke, Esau Ecil, George Aporu and Duke Komukama all missed the action because their teams abstained from the tournament.

With the men’s senior national team out of action since 2021, one wonders at what big stage these talents will be exhibited by Uganda. Sport-S took part in the CAVB Zone V Club Championships last year, losing to Rwanda’s Police in the final.

The tournament is expected to return to Kigali in November and the National Volleyball League champions will have another shot at rubbing shoulders with big time competition.

One of the lessons that must be picked from Rwanda, however, is that your team does not have to play in a big tournament for your star players to feature.

While Police failed to travel to Kampala to defend the trophy they won in 2023, several of their best players were distributed amongst the teams that made the trip to not only reinforce them but also get the much-needed experience playing away from home and in a tough competition.

It was the Ugandan stars that missed out in the end and the country could pay a heavy price when time comes for the national teams to assemble.

NSSF KAVC International

Winners

Men: Rwanda Energy Group

Women: Rwanda Revenue Authority

MVPs

Men: Gideon Angiro

Women: Olive Nzamukosha

Best setter

Men: Ivan Mahoro

Women: Iris Ndagijimana

Best blocker

Men: Ronald Muvara

Women: Hope Musaniwabo

Best attacker

Men: Gideon Angiro

Women: Sande Nemali

Best server

Men: Ian Akampa

Women: Valentine Munezero

Best receiver

Men: Eric Kwizera

Women: Elizabeth Ijeoma

Best libero

Men: Hudson Kipchumba