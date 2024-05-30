How skilled instructors could make UPDF taekwondo giant

Lance Corporal Francis Ayella, is a member of the Special Forces Command (SFC), a specialised component of the Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF) tasked with carrying out specialised missions or operations at a moment's notice.

SFC is a highly trained unit and one may wonder why its members like Ayella, still need taekwondo training, which is a mere martial art that does not involve weapons.

“People don’t understand that taekwondo is more than just a martial art,” Ayella told us during a training session at Makerere University earlier this year under Master Kim Kwang Joo.

The training programme where 15 soldiers are undergoing an instructors’ course at Makerere University since August 2023 to July 2024, is a product of a memorandum of understanding between UPDF and the Embassy of the Republic of Korea.

Master Kim Kwang Joo instructs a trainee.

Taekwondo has been an integral part of the Korea-Uganda relations that span 60 years. During the launch of the programme in August, Park Sung-soo, the Korean Ambassador in Uganda, who is passionate about the development of taekwondo sport in Uganda, said: “I am hoping they will become the seeds of taekwondo in Uganda and disseminate taekwondo skills and spirit to the UPDF and the Uganda society at large.”

Ayella, one of the trainees, said: “Taekwondo is more like a way of life. The few months I have trained in the sport have improved my thinking capacity, the way I react to situations. It has improved my discipline. I talk more politely to people. And I see that change even among my fellow trainees.”

Goals

“A few months ago, I started from zero but now I feel I can enter any competition. My movement and how I strike have greatly improved,” Ayella said.

And he is eager to share these skills with others.

“In the future, I want to become a master and train others.”

For Private Aron Ayo, attached to the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI), taekwondo is “peace, love and discipline.”

Like Ayella, this is Ayo's first exposure to taekwondo. Still, he is relishing every moment on the mat and even after the master’s classes, the taekwondo impact is becoming an indelible part of his life.

“I feel fitter and more disciplined. And the master is very polite and happy. I enjoy working with him.”

In 2020 Ayo trained with the Joint Anti-Terrorism Taskforce (JATT) but believes taekwondo skills can bail him out of an emergency when he has no weapon.

Ayo and Ayella are not just excited. Master Kim, who worked in Tajikistan and Russia sometime in his 14-year experience, said the structures and facilities in those countries are more advanced but commended his Ugandan students as quick learners.

“They are an amazing class; they are learning at a good pace, very passionate and hard-working,” said Master Kim, through his translator Steven Tendo Ssenono.

Master Kim Kwang Joo doing his thing.

“Their uniforms are wearing out as if they have used them for years. Throughout my career, I had never seen that.”

By the end of the training in July, Master Kim said, his trainees will get Black Belts having mastered sparring techniques, a key requirement for the Black Belt.

The training package also includes other taekwondo forms like blocking, self-defense, demonstration, and poomsae—a sequence of taekwondo techniques linked together into a pattern of moves.

Martial arts legacy

Lt. Col Edward Kangumba, a UPDF training officer, said taekwondo promotes discipline and self-control.

UPDF has a strong legacy in other martial arts like karate, kickboxing, and boxing. Among others, Titus Tugume, attached to the Air Forces, is a renowned kickboxer, while Sergeant Mike Sekabembe, a super heavyweight boxer, has represented Uganda at several World Military Games in addition to winning bronze at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

Already, UPDF was doing some taekwondo but not on a grand scale like boxing, for instance. That could change soon if taekwondo instructors like Ayo and Ayella impart the skills to other soldiers.

“The seeds are being sown now and the instructors will propagate them even after the Korean trainers have gone,” Kangumba said.

He would wish to have more soldiers trained as instructors but that depends on the agreement between both parties—UPDF and the Korean Embassy.

Trainees listen attentively to Master Kim Kwang Joo.

Ready for combat?

Master Kim said experience is key in taekwondo competitions. But Ayo is already in competition mode. He was part of the UPDF team at the Lira Open in December 2023, where he won bronze and his colleague George William Ochom, won gold.

Uganda Police Force dominated the 2023 edition of the Korean Ambassador’s Cup, an annual event contested by top clubs. UPDF team manager Valerian Etyang said his team will be strong contenders in the 2024 edition starting today at the Lugogo Indoor Arena.

“UPDF is dominating that event. Be there, or be nowhere,” Ayo vowed months before the Ambassador’s Cup.

Briefly

Duration: August 2023 to July 2024

Chief trainer: Master Kim Kwang Joo

