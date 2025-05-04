Hundreds grace Kyambogo Ultra Run

Sunday morning in the Kyambogo areas was vibrant as hundreds of runners turned up for the KCB Kyambogo Challenge Ultra Run.

The event, which started and ended at the Kyambogo University Grounds, featured 50 km, 25 km, and 10 km races, which attracted both elite and casual runners.

An ultra run is a footrace that is longer than the traditional marathon distance of 42.195km and that is what has made the Kyambogo event unique compared to the many others on the Ugandan calendar.

The run was flagged off by Prince David Wasajja of Buganda Kingdom, who appreciated the organisers of the ultra-run for the well-coordinated routes and involvement of partners willing to participate in such activities that push for good health and well-being.

“I would like to congratulate the organisers for a well-organized run that had a great attendance. And I also thank all the participants who ran here today for not only for good health purposes but also for a great cause.”

Since its inception in 2010, the Kyambogo Ultra Challenge Run has kept on bringing together athletes from various running clubs in Kampala and surrounding areas, many of whom are preparing to compete in prominent continental races such as the Comrades Marathon in South Africa, the Kilimanjaro Marathon in Tanzania and the Tusker Lite Mt. Rwenzori Marathon.

KCB Bank Uganda Ag. Head of Marketing and Communications Sheila Awori expressed pride in the turnout and the spirit of the day, “The energy and determination we witnessed today were truly inspiring.

This Run reflects our commitment to supporting active lifestyles and community wellbeing. We congratulate every runner who participated; you’ve shown remarkable strength and unity,” Awori said.

She continued, “We have long supported sports across Uganda from rugby and volleyball to golf and motorsports because we believe that sport is a powerful vehicle for community transformation, discipline, and national pride.”

Marvin Onyia, one of the coordinators of the Run, echoed this sentiment, “This event was a demonstration of what we can achieve when we come together through sport.

From the 50 km runners to the 10 km ultra-marathoners, everyone gave their all. We’re grateful to KCB Bank and our partners for making this a success.”

From the onset, organizers made it clear that there would be no prizes for the eventual winners in a bid to clamp down on competition that is seen in other races.

In alignment with KCB Bank’s sustainability agenda, all participants instead received a fruit tree seedling, symbolizing a commitment to environmental conservation and a healthier future.

Awori revealed that by planting trees, participants will not only celebrate their achievement but also contribute to greener communities and a more sustainable planet.

Uganda Breweries Ltd Brand Manager Premium Beers and RTDs, Denise Paula Nazzinda, revealed the significance of partnering with the marathon for them as a brand.

“At Tusker Lite, we believe in living lite, staying active, adventurous, and always up for the next challenge. Our brand seeks to associate itself with experiences that matter, from fitness to music and adventure. Runs like these allow us to connect with our consumers in fun, authentic, and memorable ways,” Nazzinda said.