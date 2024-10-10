Hundreds walk for disability awareness

Hundreds of people filled the roads in Kisubi on Sunday to raise awareness to the country's disabled population during the inaugural 5km walk organised by Comprehensive Rehabilitation Services for People with Disability in Uganda (CoRSU). The event, which aimed to raise awareness about the challenges faced by people with disabilities and to mobilize greater support for their rights, saw widespread community participation.

The walk led by the Minister of State for Disability Affairs Hellen Grace Asamo and Balaam Barugahara Ateenyi, the State Minister for Gender, Labour and Social Development in charge of Children and Youth Affairs, started and ended at CoRSU Rehabilitation Hospital in Kisubi.

Caleb Owino, the board chairman of CoRSU said the walk validates and supports a part of the community that is otherwise overlooked by many.

“There is, sadly, still a stigma attached to anyone with any kind of disability. This event serves to help combat that stigma and view that so many people have of those with any kind of disability. We’re here to bring awareness and for Ugandans to know that CoRSU has the best facilities for treatment for people with disabilities particularly from disadvantaged communities. Our goal is not just to treat but to empower but we cannot do it alone," Owino said.

According to Owino, the walk attracted 1,000 participants.

"We haven’t been able to do this since we started operations but we couldn't have asked for a better turnout," he said.

Minister Asamo emphasised the critical need for sustained efforts in empowering people with disabilities, noting the significant work that organizations like CoRSU have done.

“We are proud of CoRSU's achievements. The more than 60,000 individuals who have benefited from their services is a testament to their commitment to the welfare of people with disabilities. But our work is far from over; we need to keep pushing for more inclusivity and support for this cause. Today’s walk will restore hope and go a long way in reducing stigma among people with disabilities,” she said.

Some of the children with disabilities took to the front.

CoRSU has been at the forefront of providing surgical and physical rehabilitation services to people with disabilities in Uganda. Beyond surgeries, they focus on holistic rehabilitation, ensuring individuals regain their physical independence and reintegrate into society with dignity.

With over 12.4 percent of Uganda's population living with some form of disability, the call for more targeted interventions is louder than ever. The event underscored the need for a collaborative approach involving the government, the private sector, and civil society to ensure that people with disabilities receive the necessary care, support, and opportunities to thrive.

