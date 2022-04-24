Hunt for USSSA hockey title: Kakungulu Memorial out to defend the title

Hockey defending Champions, Kankungulu memorial are unbeaten at the ongoing Fresh Dairy secondary school games 2022 edition at St. Joseph Layibi in Gulu City as the title race reaches its final stages.

The favorites are seeking to successfully defend the title that they clinched after beating Bweranyangi in the 2019 edition that was held in Mbale city.

With both his teams into the finals, coach Martin Okello is optimistic that they will definitely defend their title

“It has been hard since we were placed under the toughest group but we did our best to reach the semi-finals and eventually the finals," Okello said.

“As defending champions, we're under pressure since everyone looked prepared to knock us out but I have full confidence in both my teams. We didn’t travel that far to joke but instead to take the trophy back home. I am ready to take back my trophy now," he added.

Kakungulu girls sailed through group A in which they were placed alongside Old Kampala SS, Namagunga girls, and Buddo SS.

Okello’s side showed mental resilience and they’re yet to register any loss in this year’s edition. They registered solid wins against Kyadondo 5-0, Buddo SS 6-0 before they edged Namagunga girls 3-2.

In the semi-finals, Kakungulu was drawn with St Charles Lwanga Kasasa which they thrashed 4-0 to enter into the finals.

Namagunga girls on the other hand advanced to the finals after beating Bweranyangi 1-0 in the semi-finals.

Kakungulu and Namagunga played themselves earlier in the group stages and this will be a replay of their group fixture. The eagerly anticipated match will be played on Sunday in Gulu.

“We beat them in the group stages and it’s now the time to put a final nail in their coffin. We're very prepared and confident to take back our title,” said Lucky Akello, captain of Kakungulu Memorial.

Meanwhile, from the boy’s action, Kakungulu Memorial and Ntare boys have also advanced to the finals.

Kakungulu knocked out Mbarara High 3-2 in the semi-finals as Ntare SS toppled group A with 10 points before easing past St Charles Lwanga 2-1 in the penalty shootouts to enter into the finals.

In the 2019 edition, Kakungulu Memorial finished fifth overall among the boys as Ntare SS booked themselves fourth place.

Defending champions St Mary's College Kisubu did not participate in this year’s edition with the reason for their absence remaining uncertain.

FINALS GIRLS

Kakungulu Memorial Vs Namagunga girls

FINALS BOYS