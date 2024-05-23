I should have trained more, fighter Okolong admits

After being stopped by Tanzanian Sunday Isabi in the third round, Ugandan kickboxer Phillip Okolong was speechless and for several minutes he delayed returning to the ring to receive his silver medal.

Home-based fighters usually put up a spirited performance and backed by home advantage, winning is often a given. But Okolong, nicknamed Kiboko, after his employer Kiboko Group of Companies, was shocked by a sharp and ruthless opponent, who from the first bell attacked with rapid and solid punches to the head and the body.

Okolong, who did little to guard himself, and whose kicks did not hit the target, often found himself on the canvas due to punches or lack of stamina. When the referee saw this twice in the third round, he said “enough,” stopping this full combat fight that was designated for five rounds.

You could see the disappointment among the crowd. “What’s wrong with this guy?” some wondered as they marched out of the New Obligato past 1am.

They had watched some exhilarating stuff at the East African Pro Arm Kickboxing Championship like Cyprian Katumba stopping Georgina Wandera, Joseph Obote stopping Nacklet Anjerun, and Ivan Musinguzi defeating Ali Muhindo, among others. And perhaps, they expected the same of the main fight. Instead, it was a one-sided affair moreover dominated by the guest fighter.

Even Okolong’s bosses, who turned up in time and never moved an inch till the end, did not seem to like what had happened to their committed truck driver whose passion for the fighting game lured Kiboko to sponsor the entire event.

So what went wrong? “I wasn’t feeling okay in that fight,” Okolong told Daily Monitor days after recovering from that Saturday night heartbreak.

“I should have trained more, about two to three months. But the two weeks I trained for weren’t enough.”

He could be right. His trainer Wandera Mugoya, who was also the fight supervisor, had already told us the same by the ringside. And Okolong had not fought for some years. So the ring rust and low fitness levels were a toxic combination, especially against a hungry opponent like Isabi.

But that is spilt milk. “I’m still strong and ambitious, I have the full support of my bosses and I have resumed training. So I can assure you: next time better. And expect me in the ring again soon.”

SELECT RESULTS

Ibrahim Bisso (Bugiri) def. Jorvan Lubangkene (Hard Body)

Cyprian Katumba (Labwor) def.

Georgina Wandera (Hard Body)

Joseph Obote (Lango) def. Nacklet Anjerun (Hard Body)

Ivan Musinguzi (Katwe) def. Ali Muhindo (Hard Body)