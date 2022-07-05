ICEA Lions roar at Insurance Sports Gala

After two years of COVID-19 restrictions, the annual Insurance Industry Sports Gala finally saw the light of the day.

The Insurance Company of East Africa (ICEA) shrugged off competition from 19 other contenders to the throne before being crowned the winner of the 2022 Insurance Sports Gala held at St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

The weekend games saw the 20 Insurance industry players swapped formal office wear for sports jerseys, before facing off in various disciplines, including Athletics, Netball, Basketball, Volleyball and Football.

By close of business ICEA Lion was joined on the podium by UAP Old Mutual as the 1st Runners Up and Prudential as the 2nd Runners Up respectively.