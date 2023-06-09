ICPAU backs junior woodball, again

The Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (ICPAU) has once again demonstrated its commitment to youth development by sponsoring the 13th annual Junior Woodball Championship at The Amazima School in Njeru. With a generous contribution of Shs20m, the event aims to promote the sport among young athletes and nurture their talent from an early age.

Woodball, a fast growing sport in schools and institutions of higher learning, combines elements of golf and croquet, requiring players to use a mallet to strike a wooden ball through a series of obstacles.

The tournament, scheduled to take place on June 17, will bring together talented junior woodball players from 40 schools drawn from 14 districts in both primary and secondary levels across the country to compete in various categories.

Catch them young

Derrick Nkaaga, the Chief Executive Officer of ICPAU, highlighted the importance of catching young athletes early in their sporting journey.

He stated, "At ICPAU, we recognise the significance of early engagement in sports for the holistic development of young individuals. By sponsoring this tournament, we aim to provide a platform for young woodball players to showcase their skills and nurture their passion for the sport."

The Uganda Woodball Federation (UWbF) president, Paul Mark Kayongo, expressed gratitude for ICPAU's consistent sponsorship of the tournament over the years.

He said, "We are incredibly grateful to ICPAU for their unwavering support of the Junior Woodball Championship. Their continued sponsorship has played a vital role in the growth and success of woodball in Uganda. Through their contribution, we can continue to identify and nurture talented young players who could potentially represent Uganda at national and international levels."

Ready

Leonard Lubambula, the Sports Director of The Amazima School, confirmed the readiness of the venue for the upcoming tournament.

"We are thrilled to host the 13th edition of the Junior Woodball Championship at our school. The venue has been meticulously prepared to provide a conducive environment for the young athletes to showcase their skills and compete at their best. We look forward to welcoming participants, supporters, and officials to a memorable event,” Lubambula said.

The juniors’ tournament has become a highly anticipated event in the Ugandan sporting calendar, attracting young woodball enthusiasts and promoting healthy competition. Through initiatives like these, the ICPAU and its partners continue to invest in the future of Ugandan sports, ensuring the development of young talent and the overall growth of woodball in the country.

Confirmed schools

Secondary: Airforce, Buziga Islamic, Kaasangombe, Kyambogo College, Luzira SS, Mengo, Mpoma Girls, Nakateete, Our Lady of Africa Namiryango, Philip Foundation School, Pope John Paul SS, Riyadh Kyazanga, Seeta High, Sseke, St Mark Namagoma, St Joseph Naggalama, The Amazima School, Trinity College Nabbingo, Alliance Nansana & Bp Cipriano Kihangire.