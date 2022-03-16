Igara East eager to nurture sporting talent, says Mugura

Young people interested in nurturing their sports talent will be supported and promoted, says Dan Mugura Karukiiko, a former contestant for the Igara East MP seat.

Mugura made this plea while officiating at celebrations to mark 25 years of the Beijengye Parish Inter-Clan Championship, at Nyakabanga playground in Bushenyi District.

He delivered jerseys and soccer boots to different teams in Igara East indicating that supporting sporting talent was a good way of providing youth alternative areas of opportunity and employment.

“I will, together with my friends continue to support sports activities in Igara and Bushenyi,” he said.

“This we shall do as long as we live.” The Abasingo clan were crowned champions of the 2022 Beijengye Clans Tournament and were presented different prizes.

All players and captains from the seven participating clans including Abateizi, Abahira, Abeitira, Abasyaba, Abahweju, and Abakimbiri received sports equipment and cash prizes.

Guest speaker and player Johnson Byarabaha of Abahweju clan from Kitagata commended the organisation.

Sub county teams including Rwentuha Brotherhood, Kyabugimbi Town Council, Ruhumuro, Kajunju Parish, and Nyanga (men and women) and ladies teams of Kyeigombe Parish got playing equipment, too.