In Muduse-Ojala, sport loses spike

By EMANZI NDYAMUHAKI More by this Author

Ugandan volleyball had just laid former KAVC and VVC blocker Rachael Mugabi to rest on Sunday.

Now Covid-19 has struck again, and in full force. Neko Muduse-Ojala, 75, the father of the game, breathed his last yesterday at Mulago Hospital after a two-week fight with the deadly virus.

The former player, coach, administrator and founder of the game tested positive for Covid-19 on June 5 after suffering fever and a persistent dry cough that he was treating from home.

It took some convincing from close relatives and friends to have him moved to Mulago hospital for admission on June 14 as he insisted on treatment from his home.

Home sick

Reports indicate that throughout his stay at Mulago, Old Coach, as Muduse-Ojala was fondly known, kept asking to be taken back home.

“He was strong. The day he was picked he walked into the ambulance but he kept asking to be home. He didn’t want to be in hospital,” Nemostars captain George Aporu, who was closely monitoring him, told this newspaper.

The family and friends didn’t want to take chances with shortage of oxygen and carried a cylinder of their own to be on standby in case there was any shortage at the hospital.

“He seemed to have stabilised but his appetite was bad and it is not easy to tell since access to Mulago was limited,” Aporu added. He was pronounced dead at 4.30am.

Inspirational man

He changed the lives of those who listened and most in Ugandan volleyball have one or two things to say about the man that founded and nurtured a monster of a club in the shape of Nemostars.

He also founded Kampala Amateur Volleyball Club (KAVC) in 1970 and was a founder member of the Uganda Volleyball Federation in 1973 where he served as Secretary General until 1989. You probably know nothing about the game in Uganda if you didn’t know Muduse-Ojala. This year, Uganda Sports Press Association (Uspa) gave him a lifetime achievement award.

UVF did the same in 2015. “Volleyball has lost a patron, lover of the game who dedicated his life to it. We shall miss him,” UVF president Sadik Nasiwu said.

Nasiwu, a former volleyball player, has fond memories of the man that scouted him from high school to join KAVC. “It is Old Coach who scouted me. He came to my school (Kibuli SS) and asked me to join him at KAVC, which I did immediately after my university studies,” he added.

Nasiwu is just one of the many stakeholders with fond memories of the late.

Advertisement

Big motivator

“Old Coach gave me my first cheque,” Nemostars former player Mark Musinguzi told this reporter after the unfortunate news broke.

“He gave me a cheque after I had completed my studies. It was a way of encouraging the young ones to finish school,” Musinguzi, now an established businessman in Kampala, added.

That was Muduse-Ojala. He advocated for education and pushed all around him to complete school even if it meant putting volleyball aside for the time being.

He even took time off to visit the young ones in Nemostars on the Visitation Days while at school.

“Pray for Nemo. Old Coach kept us together,” head coach Andrew Okapis said. In his acceptance speech at the Nile Special-Uspa gala he revealed that his dream was to build a state-of-the art facility for volleyball to ensure there was no jostling for the only available indoor stadium in Lugogo. RIP.



QUICK PROFILE

Name: Neko Neri Muduse-Ojala

Nickname (Volleyball): Old Coach

Date of Birth: February 18, 1946

Origin: Busia, Uganda

Education: Nabumali High School,

Mbale Makerere University College

(University of East Africa)

Nemostars VC: Founder (2005);

Head Coach (2005-2009); Patron

(2005-Todate)

ECAVCO: Founder Member

(1989); Vice-President (1989

1999); President (1999-2003)