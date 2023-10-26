Inaugural disc golf tournament delivers thrill

The world of sports in Uganda welcomed a new addition with open arms as the inaugural Professional Disc Golf Association (PDGA) Crested Crane Classic took place at Ndejje University on Sunday.

The event, which attracted 92 players, marked a significant milestone for disc golf in Africa, following its official introduction during the University Games in December 2022.

Zoe AnDyke, the Executive Director of Universal Play Disc Golf and a professional disc golfer and commentator, was thrilled with how the game was received in Uganda.

"I am blown away. First of all, a professional competition sells out 72 players, and we had 92 today. The fact that it is the first professional disc golf tournament, it has been unbelievably successful. It tells me that there is a desire to play," AnDyke said.

Disc golf, a rapidly growing sport in the U.S. and Europe, has now firmly established its presence in Africa, particularly in Uganda, Kenya, and Zambia.

Universal Play Disc Golf, a nonprofit organisation dedicated to teaching the sport, played a significant role in introducing disc golf to Uganda. Their visit last week reached over 1,000 people, including school children.

AnDyke emphasised the accessibility and appeal of disc golf.

"Disc golf is one of the most accessible sports. It's affordable, low-impact, and lifelong, and so easy to get into," she said.

Universal Play Disc Golf, with about six years of experience, focuses on teaching communities the fundamentals of the sport. They are keen on instructing teachers who can, in turn, teach others how to play disc golf safely and effectively.

To promote the sport, Uplay has developed a curriculum available at www.uplaydiscgolf.org/, which caters to both new players and potential instructors. Additionally, they offer instructional videos on their YouTube channel to support those interested in learning about disc golf.

Ndejje University, known for its commitment to sports, embraced the sport and provided land for the establishment of a permanent 18-hole disc golf course. The golf course was made possible through a partnership with the Paul McBeth Foundation. Another disc golf course in Uganda can be found in Katosi, Mukono District.

Israel Muwanguzi, the coordinator of disc golf in Uganda, emphasised that the current focus is on introducing more players to the sport.

"These are early days, and we are focused on making sure the players grasp the fundamentals. Our plan is to introduce more tournaments next year so that players can progress," Muwanguzi said.

Peter Mutyaba, a teacher at Our Lady of Africa Namilyango, who participated in the event, emphasised that he plays disc golf for the enjoyment and fresh air, rather than competitiveness.

Introduced to the game just two days before the competition, Mutyaba appreciates the fellowship and the diverse range of ages participating in the sport.

PDGA Crested Crane Classic

Selected results

Amateur - men

Yonah Kanyesigye - 50

Vincent Eldribo - 50

Israel Muwanguzi – 52

Women’s amateur

Sylvia Agutu – 62

Saphina Apio – 67

Faridah Nakabirye – 69

Juniors – U18 boys

Derrick Tumusiime – 54

Jim Muwanguzi – 59

Karim Mwesigwa – 61

Juniors – U18 girls

Betty Nakaweesa – 62

Miriam Aketch – 62

Paul Ogeatum – 63

Juniors – U12 boys

Elijah Mugalula – 57

Julius Kiriq – 65

Lauben Kigoonya – 70

Ethan Mpuuga – 75

Juniors – U12 girls

Diane Kwagala – 51

Shalom Kemigisha – 53