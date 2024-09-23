Incentives drive Greater Mukono to victory

Fans at iTaano Pool Arena in Mukono were treated to a weekend of intense pool action, featuring two nail-biting matches in the Nile Special national Pool League.

The first match pitted the home team, Genesis, against Silverbacks in a ladies' showdown. Trailing 8-2 at halftime, Genesis faced an uphill battle to avoid another bonus-point loss.

However, a remarkable second-half comeback saw them tie the game at 8-8 at one time before Silverbacks secured a narrow 11-9 victory, earning three points while Genesis claimed their first point of the season.

"We fought hard and made a strong comeback in the second half, but unfortunately, it wasn't enough. I'm proud of my team's determination," said Genesis captain Sylvia Nankindu after the match.

Another thrilling match unfolded on Sunday, as the men's team, Greater Mukono, faced a tough challenge from visiting Pot It. Trailing 6-4 at halftime, Greater Mukono fought back valiantly, overcoming an 8-9 deficit to win the final three frames and secure a victory.

"The final frames were intense, but we knew we had to give it our all," said Patrick Ssekilime, the Greater Mukono captain.

He revealed that the team's financial incentives played a significant role in their late surge.

"We have been promised cash rewards if we finish among the top four teams. We realised losing to Pot It was going to hurt a lot," Ssekilime said.

According to club treasurer Emma Ndiwalana, the incentive package includes a Shs100,000 cash prize for any player who scores a break and finish goal. The captain will receive a Shs150,000 bonus for a similar achievement. Additionally, Andrew Ssenyonga, the former Mukono District chairman, has pledged a land title to the team's top goal scorer.

"We wanted to motivate our players to perform even better. I’m happy with how they are performing," Ndiwalana said.

Greater Mukono, in their debut season, currently sits fifth in the standings with 14 points, four points behind league leaders Roxberry. While many teams in the league face financial challenges, Mukono stands out with strong community support.

However, Roxberry is the team to beat, boasting a combination of exceptional talent and motivation. Led by Zak Idiro and featuring renowned players like Ibra Ssejemba, Joseph Kasozi, Azali Lukomwa, and Simon Lubuulwa, Roxberry is considered to have the best talent in the country.

Roxberry set for title glory

After a purple patch that included a 10-all draw with Scrap buyers, Roxberry are now playing with hopes at stake.

Over the weekend, Roxberry strengthened their position at the top of the league with a 13-7 victory over Adi's. Robert Tumusiime led Roxberry with four goals, while Ssejemba contributed three. Moses Omara earned a break-and-finish goal against Ssejemba.

In a televised match, Club 408 secured their first win of the season, defeating Kireka 11-9. Upper Volta also cruised to a comfortable 12-8 win over E-Play, with Ceasar Chandiga scoring three goals.

This weekend's action will feature a full schedule of men's fixtures. However, only one women's match will be played to accommodate the introduction ceremonies of Skin Samona star player Marion Kisakye.

Nile Special National Pool League

Results

Women

Genesis 9-11 Silverbacks

Men

Club 408 11-9 Kireka

Wakiso City 8-12 Mbale

Upper Volta 12-8 E-play

Roxberry 13-7 Adi's

Greater Mukono 11-9 Pot It

Capital Night 9-11 Corporate

Tororo 11-9 Nakawa