Independence Gala: Greenhill still best swim school

Hosts Greenhill Academy Kibuli emerged winners of the 19th Uganda Swimming Federation Independence Championship held on Saturday.

The win means Greenhill have swept everything in schools swimming this year; after winning the USF primary and secondary schools galas earlier in the year. In August, they also had the best combined score for boys and girls in the Uganda Secondary School Sports Association (USSSA) Swimming Championships although the trophies were only awarded to the best girls' (British School of Kampala, BSK) and boys' (Aga Khan) schools.

The triumph also halts Aga Khan's long stranglehold on the Independence Gala.

From 64 events, Greenhill amassed 3,164.5 points -170 more than second-placed BSK and 213.5 more than the third-placed School of Tomorrow.

Aga Khan, however, took exception to the latter's participation as the team was a collection of willing swimmers from different schools that do not take part in swimming competition.

USF, through their executive and technical committee member Erick Kisero, issued a statement apologizing "for anything that might have gone wrong or not as expected" and promised that "details concerning schools swimming shall be communicated on time (henceforth) for easier planning."

The emergence of School of Tomorrow threw a spanner in the works of most coaches but also falls in line with the call for USF to open up their galas for everyone. Usually, these swimmers would have participated as individuals with no team points.

School of Tomorrow's Peyton Suubi had a good introduction into the 13-14 girls' age group beating Blessing Kaitesi of BSK, Greenhill's Sonia Mwere and Paloma Kirabo of Aga Khan in the 100m individual medley (1:16.13) and 50m fly (31.79). But Kaitesi and Mwere came back to win the backstroke and freestyle races.

Another interesting battle was the 10 and under girls' 50m fly where the young and smaller Liora Lumu, 9, beat her 10 year old Kampala Junior Academy teammate Nisha Pearl Najjuma and Hillside Naalya's Chloe Nazziwa despite their reach.

That was shortly before Zara Mbanga, of School of Tomorrow, earned a revenge over BSK's Abigail Mwagale in the same event in the 11-12 girls' age group. The latter had drawn first blood in winning the 100m IM. Mwagale bounced back to win the backstroke and freestyle battles too after Mbanga had added another breaststroke gold.

Isaiah Kuc also lowered his 50m fly time from 30.47 to 28.82 to beat Aga Khan's Ethani Ssengooba in the 13-14 boys before Ndejje University's Trevor Kimuli (27.88) also shocked School of Tomorrow's Pendo Kaumi in the 15 and over.

Greenhill's Adam Katumba also showed his bronze at the National Championships in July was no fluke as he beat Kabojja's Abdul Hakim to gold in the 11-12 50m back while Acorn International's Glory Upendo (36.44) also upset Swagiah Mubiru in the 15 and over girls' race.